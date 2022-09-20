The Bachelorette Season 19 men look cool and cuddly for reunion, throw shade at Tino Franco

The Bachelorette Season 19 men remain friends. Pic credit: @johnnydephillipo/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 19 is coming to an end, but the bonds among the cast members are forever.

Recently, several of the men from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season reunited.

Some of the men included fan favorites Nate Mitchell, Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, and more.

The men shared photos from their time together across social media.

One of their club outings also included a telling lit-up sign.

The Bachelorette Season 19 men were seen partying with a sign that suggested there were some Tino Franco haters among them.

Men from The Bachelorette Season 19 party together

Nate Mitchell took to his Instagram Stories to share photos from his time with his costars.

In one photo, he struck a cool pose in sunglasses with finalist Aven Jones.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Pic credit: @nate_mitchell12/Instagram

In another photo, Nate cuddled and planted a kiss on costar Michael Vaughn while he slept, and magician costar Roby Sobieski posed with them in his new blonde hair. Nate wrote over the photo, “Big spoon vibes.”

Pic credit: @nate_mitchell12/Instagram

Nate wasn’t done sharing cuddly photos as he also shared a shot of himself closing his eyes and resting his head on Johnny DePhillipo’s shoulder.

Nate wrote over the photo, “It’s giving I feel safe with him.”

Pic credit: @nate_mitchell12/Instagram

Nate reshared a post from Ethan Kang that included Nate sitting next to Johnny DePhillipo and Tyler Norris with a pink guitar on his lap.

Text over the photo read, “Bro I swear Jason Aldean is the best country singer of all time.”

Pic credit: @nate_mitchell12/Instagram

More of the costars took a group shot in Nashville.

The group photo included Johnny DePhillipo, Jordan Vandergriff, Tyler Norris, Aven Jones, and Mario Vassall.

Pic credit: @bacheloretewindmill/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 19 costars spotted with shady Tino sign

While The Bachelorette Season 19 men’s reunion got people talking, one particular moment from their time together really caused a stir.

A Bachelor fan page shared a photo from their night out at a club.

In the clip, Tyler Norris can be seen dancing and seeming to point at a lit-up sign that read, “F**k Tino.”

The fan page explained, “pretty much all of the season 19 cast was out last night at a club dancing with this sign. I didn’t know they didn’t like tino?”

Pic credit: @bacheloretewindmill/Instagram

Time will tell if the sign was just a playful tease or if there is actually bad blood between Tino and his costars.

Viewers will also learn if Tino ends up engaged to Rachel when part two of the finale airs.

The Bachelorette finale airs Tuesday, September 20, on ABC.