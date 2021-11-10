The Bachelorette Season 18, Episode 5: Here’s who Michelle Young sent home last night

Michelle Young sent three men home during last night’s episode of The Bachelorette. Here’s who left and who’s left. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 18 is now about halfway through and the competition is getting tighter as the season plays out.

This week, Michelle sent home three men during the rose ceremony.

Those three men were academic interventionist Will Urena, mathematician Romeo Alexander and motivational speaker Chris Gallant.

Will, Romeo and Chris G. on The Bachelorette

Romeo and Chris G., unfortunately, did not get much screen time, but Will was a central part of the drama during last week’s episode of The Bachelorette.

Will ignited a feud with Peter Izzo when he decided to write “Peter” instead of “narcissist.” The two had a heated exchange but it wasn’t until the following week that the drama heated up.

Will won the Top Gun Maverick group date as well as a jacket. While Will was speaking to Michelle, Peter threw the jacket in the pool.

Even though Will got emotional and was fed up with Peter, he decided to take Nayte’s advice and not tell Michelle about the petty drama.

While viewers sided with Will at the time, they began to turn on him after problematic retweets surfaced on his social media.

Will’s wild ride on The Bachelorette is finally over.

Who is left on The Bachelorette?

Going into the rose ceremony, three of the men were guaranteed safety.

Martin had the first one-on-one date with Michelle. The two went racecar driving, relaxed in a hot tub, and then rejoined for dinner.

During the first half of the date, Martin put his foot in his mouth when he defended Jamie Skaar — the man Michelle sent home because she couldn’t trust him.

Michelle felt that Martin was questioning her decision. However, he was able to redeem himself when he opened up about his past and explained that he’s trying to work on his communication skills.

Olu received the group date rose. Michelle was unhappy with how the group date went because she felt like the men were ignoring her.

While all of the men tried to make it up to her, Olu’s response moved Michelle the most. He tearfully expressed how his sisters would often feel that way and that he understood Michelle’s struggle.

Rick received the second one-on-one date. The two went hiking and stumbled upon a box of wishes. The wishes triggered memories of Rick’s father, who committed suicide after Rick told his mother he was cheating on her.

Michelle appreciated the way Rick opened up and that he made her feel special after feeling unseen during the group date.

With three men wearing roses, eight other men received roses at the rose ceremony including Nayte, Casey, Chris S., Rodney, Brandon J., Joe, Clayton, and Leroy.

Not only are those 11 men safe, but they were met with a surprise at the rose ceremony.

Michelle revealed that she and the remaining men would be traveling to her hometown in Minnesota.

Tune in to see how the men step up in Michelle’s hometown.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.