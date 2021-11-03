The Bachelorette Season 18, Episode 4: Here’s who Michelle Young sent home last night

Michelle Young sent home five men on the most recent episode of The Bachelorette. Find out who. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young made a big cut during last night’s episode of The Bachelorette.

Four men were cut during the rose ceremony of the fourth episode of The Bachelorette.

Michelle sent home Mollique, Pizzaprenuer and villain Peter, Spencer and Clint Eastwood’s grandson, LT.

However, they weren’t the only ones to go home. Michelle also suspended one of her contestants for bad behavior — and viewers can likely guess who it is.

Michelle sent Jamie home ahead of the rose ceremony

Michelle gave Jamie the boot after he was busted for lying to her.

Jamie started the process of digging his own grave last week when he told Michelle that all the men in the house were questioning her character and speculating about her dating Joe Coleman before the series started filming.

Meanwhile, he was the one who had heard and was spreading that rumor.

When Jamie warned Michelle last week, she thanked him and worried that the men in the house were questioning her character.

The men were confused and expressed they hadn’t even heard the rumors about Michelle.

While Jamie didn’t fess up to talking with Michelle at the time, his true colors came through during last night’s episode.

Jamie thought he was above the rules when it came to the poetry group date. Instead of writing a personal poem, he told a convoluted story which his fellow contestants described as a hybrid of a TED Talk and Brothers Grimm fairytale.

Additionally, the truth got out about who really started those rumors about Michelle.

When Michelle was having one-on-one time with Rick, she told him Jamie said the house was questioning her character.

Rick clarified that Jamie was the only one saying those things.

When the truth came out, Michelle had a talk with Jamie. She revealed that she couldn’t trust him anymore and sent him packing.

Which contestants are left on The Bachelorette?

Now that five men left the house last night, only a select group remain as contenders for Michelle Young’s final rose.

Those men are Nayte, Joe, Brandon, Will, Rick, Rodney, Chris G., Chris S., Casey, Leroy, Clayton, Romeo, Martin and Olu.

With 14 out of 30 men left, half of the men are gone which means viewers can expect the competition to get fiercer.

Even though pot stirrers Peter and Jamie are gone, there is still plenty of drama in store for The Bachelorette.

Based on a sneak peek for the upcoming episode, it seems like Chris S. will become the next villain.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.