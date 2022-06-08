The Bachelorette: Ryan M. is giving fans mixed vibes between Jesse Palmer and villain Chad Johnson

Who does Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s contestant, Ryan Mula, look like? Pic credit: ABC/@The Bachelorette/Facebook

This past season, we saw fans go crazy and post side-by-side photos all during the show when Clayton Echard was The Bachelor and Jesse Palmer was the host.

Viewers couldn’t believe how much the two looked alike and even started asking if Jesse was Clayton’s dad or older brother as the season went on.

Now, with the men for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season just being released as of last night in a live announcement, there is yet another look-alike in the fans’ eyes.

Fans think The Bachelorette contestant Ryan Mula looks like other Bachelor Nation alum

This go around, there is a man by the name of Ryan Mula, from Boston, Massachusetts vying for the heart of either Gabby or Rachel.

He is 36-years-old and is ready for marriage, but despite being 36, he is not going to settle just to settle.

As an investment director, fans have now taken to Instagram to discuss how similar he looks to not only The Bachelorette host himself, Jesse Palmer but also a couple of other former alums.

What are Bachelor Nation fans saying?

The first group of fans was asking why this is happening again.

One posted, “not again,” and another woman claimed, “This is honestly even worse. Why are they doing this to us??”

Another fan was the first to bring up another prior alum, the villain from JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, Chad Johnson, as another potential look-alike to Ryan, as the person stated, “Chad vibes for sure (sick green face emoji).”

Yet another fan brought up Chad as well when she said, “I’m getting more Chad vibes than Clayton/Jesse Palmer,” while another reiterated Clayton’s name, too, but thought he looked more like Clayton than Chad.

She wrote, “He looks like Clayton mixed with Jesse Palmer.”

While one viewer is now guessing Ryan will become the next Bachelor lead, another brought up Chris Soules as a look alike. That fan posted, “Ryan = Jesse + Chris Soules.”

Regardless of who Ryan looks like according to Bachelor Nation viewers, he will probably hear it the whole time he is on the show as Clayton did. Fans love nothing else than to speculate and talk about the contestants as the show airs.

However, fans just want the season to end well for the co-Bachelorettes, Gabby and Rachel, and hope they find love and happiness, whether it’s with Ryan or one of the other potential suitors.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.