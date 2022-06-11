The Bachelorette: Rumor has it this guy will be the villain this season

Who is this season’s villain going to be? Pic credit: @The Bachelorette/Facebook

Over the years and various seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the show wouldn’t be complete with at least one villain each time.

Last season it was Shanae Ankney, and times before, it’s been Chad Johnson, Corinne Olympios, or Luke Parker.

But as the filming has commenced for this upcoming season of The Bachelorette with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, there seems to be a new villain in town.

Who is going to be this season’s villain on The Bachelorette?

According to sources, this season’s villain during Gabby and Rachel’s show will be Logan Palmer.

These same sources revealed that Logan slid into the DMs of many girls just before the filming started for this season.

They also relayed the fact that he is not a nice guy, is extremely insecure and enjoys putting women down to make himself look and feel better.

As @bachelor_dishes_the_dirt revealed this news, they also stated, “So rumor has it that he is the new villain. Can you imagine having him in your DMs and then realizing he is on the show… He better leave our girls alone!”

The post went on to say, “I’m not ok with this type of behavior. I am hoping that the other guys put him into his place.”

One woman went all-in with the snarky comments after reading about Logan, as she declared, “I can see my reflection in that forehead.”

Two others also commented on Logan, as one claimed, “He is not even that good looking,” and the other stated, “Ew… “

Past villains on the franchise

While, for the most part, being the season villain doesn’t end well for contestants, there have been a few who did make it to the last few of the season.

For example, Courtney Robertson, Vienna Girardi, and Jed Wyatt all made it far in their seasons and were considered top-ranked villains from the franchise.

However, guys like Luke Parker and Juan Pablo Galavis were put into their place by the leading woman of that season, Hannah Brown and Andi Dorfman, respectively.

This past season during Clayton Echard’s show, Shanae Ankney definitely didn’t do herself any favors with Bachelor Nation alums and fans alike, as she made fun of Elizabeth Corrigan for having ADHD. Shanae was also unapologetic for her actions and words about the other women.

Only time will tell if this season’s alleged villain, Logan, will make it to the end or be eliminated early for his supposed behavior, words, and actions.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.