The Bachelorette: Nate Mitchell addresses The Bachelor rumors

Nate Mitchell addresses Bachelor rumors. Pic credit: @nate_mitchell12/Instagram

As The Bachelorette finishes up, the next step will be finding a new leading man to step in as The Bachelor.

While there have been contenders in mind from this season including both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s final three men, Nate Mitchell has also been mentioned quite a bit.

Recently, Nate addressed the question of whether or not he would be the next Bachelor, or would even want to.

From the start of the show, Nate was a front-runner for Gabby and viewers alike; however, after the alleged claims came out against him, it appeared that some of that favoritism and love for the suitor fell a bit.

Even though Gabby has stated she would always have Nate’s back, and Nate talked about how much respect he has for the Bachelorette, some viewers were unsure of how the claims would affect Nate in both Bachelor Nation and in the choice for the next leading man.

Now Nate himself has addressed the rumors that he might be the next Bachelor, as he reveals if he would even accept the role if it was presented to him.

Nate Mitchell opened up about the rumor of being named the next Bachelor

While on a recent episode of the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast, with co-hosts Bryan Abasolo and Mike Johnson, Nate answered the constant gossip about his interest in being the next Bachelor.

Nate responded by saying, “As far as The Bachelor goes, it’s not for me right now. I don’t think it’s for me right now. I don’t think I would ever make a decision based on incentives. It has been the right timing. The timing is not right right now.”

Nate Mitchell stated whether he would take the role in the future

After the co-hosts asked Nate if he would ever think about being The Bachelor down the line, Nate wasn’t against the idea.

In fact, he told listeners that he thought he would do really well at becoming the leading man if he was asked later and the timing was right.

Why Nate Mitchell turned down the offer

Along with the timing not being right for Nate in his life, the other biggest reason he declined the offer to be the next leading man was because of his young daughter, Mila.

He stated that the time he would have to spend away from her, and the fact that at some point she would have to be involved in the process would be too hard at this point.

Relating the recent allegations of not sharing the fact that he had a daughter with a past girlfriend, Nate claimed, “Obviously, I don’t just parade her around with anybody.”

Nate went on to reiterate, “There are so many things that come into play with wanting to do the lead role as it is, then you add a child into it, there’s a lot of discussions to be had as a parent with the child. It would be difficult.”

For the entire Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast episode with Nate Mitchell and the co-hosts, click here.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.