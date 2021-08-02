The Bachelorette: Michael Allio posts, then deletes sultry comment on Katie Thurston’s lingerie photo

Katie Thurston’s lingerie photo caught the attention of former contestant Michael Allio on Instagram. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelorette contestant and fan-favorite Michael Allio posted a sultry comment on an Instagram upload by Katie Thurston where she showed off her shape in a black lingerie set.

Katie uploaded the jaw-dropping photograph on July 31.

Michael removed himself from this season of The Bachelorette during a heartbreaking moment that aired on the July 26th episode. After making it to the top four and readying himself for hometowns, Michael revealed to Katie that he needed to return home to his young son James. The couple had grown very close throughout the season. Both shed tears as Michael told Katie he needed to put his son ahead of his own personal happiness.

This left only three men left to compete for Katie’s heart, including Blake Moynes, Justin Glaze, and Greg Grippo.

Katie later faced Michael in The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special. He revealed he would be “one-hundred percent” on board with returning to their relationship if she was interested. In turn, Katie said she had to move on after Michael’s exit and felt everything worked out on the show as it was supposed to.

This didn’t stop Michael from revealing his true feelings for the stunning brunette in the comments section of her Instagram post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What did Michael Allio say to Katie in his comment?

Michael wrote, then deleted a comment that said the following: “Can’t say what I’d like to…,” he wrote.

Michael added fire emoji to prove his point.

Bachelornation.scoop captured his saucy comment before Michael deleted it and shared it on their Instagram story.

Michael Allio wrote and then deleted a sassy comment on Katie Thurston’s Instagram post. Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Understandably the single dad found himself attracted to the sultry photograph.

Katie wore a two-piece black lingerie set in the boudoir image that featured a lacy push-up bra and a pair of hip hugger bottoms. The undergarments showed off her spectacular shape. She lay atop a bed and wrapped her tousled hair in the fingers of her right hand.

Some fans felt the image was too revealing

In the caption of the image, Katie posted a single black heart.

However, there were plenty of followers who were not impressed by the snap. Some felt the image was too revealing, while others believed posting a snapshot of that nature was not appropriate.

Bachelor Nation’s overwhelming response appeared to be positive.

“JAW DROPPED MS.THURSTON,” penned one follower.

In spite of some fans who claimed the image was too revealing, Bachelor Nation applauded Katie for her beauty. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

“You are such a confident, beautiful woman. And brave to share such an intimate photo of yourself! You’re an inspiration,” claimed a second follower.

Katie heads to hometowns tonight. The finale of this season of The Bachelorette airs on August 9.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.