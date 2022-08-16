Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
The Bachelorette: Logan Palmer reveals information about his abrupt exit


Logan Palmer
Logan Palmer addresses his exit. Pic credit: @ABC

Logan Palmer has made a name for himself during this season of The Bachelorette with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

In the beginning, Logan seemed to have a strong connection with both Gabby and Rachel as he kissed both women in the first weeks.

However, after Gabby and Rachel talked about which men they were interested in, Gabby backed off when Rachel told her she was really into Logan. Although Gabby also felt a spark, she had said it wasn’t worth risking their friendship.

Once the men were divided into teams based on the two women, Logan was with Rachel and the rest of her guys. However, Logan couldn’t get over the fact that his mind was constantly with Gabby.

After some controversy and Logan ultimately switching sides, he and Gabby resumed the connection they had before.

Unfortunately, though, Logan somehow contracted COVID-19, and host, Jesse Palmer, delivered the news to Gabby that Logan had to leave the show immediately.


