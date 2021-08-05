The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston talks about ‘darkness’ in light of Greg Grippo breakup

Katie Thurston spoke of darkness and light in a new social media upload. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston spoke about “darkness” on social media in light of her breakup with Greg Grippo.

The star of The Bachelorette posted a slideshow of professionally shot images to her Instagram page where she held papaya in her hands and spoke of darkness in their caption.

This came on the heels of a complicated episode of The Bachelorette where Katie and one of her finalists, Greg Grippo, fought over what he felt was her inability to commit to him in the way he wanted.

Their subsequent interaction was painful to watch and deeply divided Bachelor Nation.

Greg was pegged as someone who gaslighted Katie after his personality shifted in a major way when he did not hear the response he hoped for when he spoke of their love affair.

Katie, in turn, posted an Instagram story after their breakup, which spoke of gaslighting. This is a term used to describe a form of emotional abuse or psychological manipulation involving distorting the truth to confuse or instill doubt in another person to the point they question their own sanity or reality.

What is the darkness Katie Thurston spoke of in her caption?

In the caption to the slideshow, Katie added a caption that read, “In darkness came the moon. Surrounded by glitter from above. The frogs and crickets sang. Rejoicing them and their love.”

She did not note the author of the poem.

Katie looked angelic in her photographs. She wore a gorgeous white lace dress that gave off a boho vibe.

The front featured a deep v-neckline and thin straps that skimmed her shoulders. The knitted garment fell into a straight line past Katie’s knees and featured a knotted fringe bottom.

In her hands, she held a cut open papaya.

Bachelorette fans reacted to the series of snaps

Fans of this season of The Bachelorette reacted to the series of three snaps.

“Katie! You’ve been my favorite Bachelorette! Not only because I’m also from Seattle, but because you aren’t trying to be anything by yourself. Your wardrobe all on its own is making me so happy. It’s like you don’t care about having the most glamorous, in-style thing. You just want to wear your own clothes. It makes you so relatable. I love it,” penned one follower.

Katie Thurston fans applauded her authenticity on this season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Another fan could not believe that a popular actor liked Katie’s photographs.

One fan of Katie’s commented that Twilight actor Taylor Lautner liked her photo. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

“In darkness came an angel; that angel was named Katie,” a poetic Instagram user remarked.

Other fans shared their love for the reality television star in the comments section of the post. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

“Sending you a hug and love. You look radiant,” claimed the fourth fan.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.