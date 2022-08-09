The Bachelorette: Johnny DePhillipo opens up about his mental health

Johnny DePhillipo talks about his mental health. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation has watched Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia connect with multiple men on this season of The Bachelorette.

It seems that Rachel has had a tougher road thus far than Gabby, with getting rejected three times at the rose ceremony and Logan Palmer switching sides.

However, all Gabby’s men seem extremely smitten with her and have no problems sharing their feelings and emotions with her.

Gabby has been able to connect with both Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillipo about mental health and their pasts.

But on this past week’s episode, Johnny really opened up to Gabby and to Bachelor Nation about his own mental health journey and struggles.

During Johnny and Gabby’s one-on-one date in Monday night’s episode, Johnny and Gabby clicked even more after their deep discussion.

Johnny DePhillipo opens up about his own mental health struggles

Johnny stopped by the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, where he talked with co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young about his mental health.

He talked about his bouts with depression and how he has coped in the past as he relayed that his mom has been huge for him in his life, and he can always turn to her in times of need.

Johnny also let Gabby know that he has been to therapists, and they have been great tools for him in the past and even more so as he gets older.

In fact, he declared, “I just don’t care what people think. Get the help you need, and you’ll feel 100 times better. There are reasons why we feel like this, and sometimes they’re underlying, so we don’t always know why. There are people out there who can help.”

He also claimed that going to therapy has only helped him out in relationships as well because, in the past, he has ruined them by keeping things bottled up inside that he should have just talked about and expressed with his significant other at the time.

Johnny DePhillipo talked about how opening up furthered his relationship with Gabby Windey

Johnny told listeners and the co-hosts that he truly had to learn to be vulnerable because it’s not something that just comes naturally to him. He also revealed that falling in love has multiple steps.

He said having a connection with someone is huge, but so is a friendship with that particular person. Johnny then revealed that after you have that foundation, you need to show vulnerability so that the one you are interested in can see all of you.

When asked how he felt about sharing things with Gabby, Johnny relayed, “It was amazing getting to share that with Gabby. I was just trusting the process, and it made me realize that this could be real. There is potential.”

For the entire Bachelor Happy Hour podcast episode with Johnny, click here.

