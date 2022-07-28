The Bachelorette: Jacob issues apology to Gabby Windey for ‘ignorant’ comment

Jacob Rapini apologizes to Gabby Windey. Pic credit: ABC

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s first-ever co-Bachelorette season has been nothing short of drama, hurtful words, and tears.

In fact, they have already sent home Chris, who they claimed was sexualizing them, as he made comments about fantasy suite ultimatums just two episodes into the season.

Then, in Monday’s episode, Gabby broke down in tears during the huge group date.

She had men telling her they were there for Rachel and not her, but it was more of how and what they said that hurt her and got her back in her head.

While Hayden commented that she was rough around the edges, Jacob claimed that if she were the only Bachelorette there, he would leave the show but left her by saying she was smoking hot.

After the aired episode, though, Jacob apologized to both Gabby and Bachelor Nation for the words he said, but not before Bachelor Nation was talking about those expressed comments.

Jacob Rapini apologized to Gabby Windey for the words he used when talking to her

After saying what he did to Gabby during their one-on-one time within the group date, Jacob is going public with his apology.

He took to his Instagram page a few days after the aired episode and stated, “End of the chapter but not the end of the romance novel. After watching yourself you realize so much of how you need to realign your approach. For me this experience was extremely testing mentally and emotionally.”

Jacob went on to say, “If you watched episode 3 you know I used some choice wording when talking to a beautiful woman. I want to take this moment to apologize to @gabby.windey for not taking into consideration her feelings.”

He continued, “What I said was ignorant and not appropriate for the moment. I realized you don’t know what someone could be going through or where their headspace is at. Listening instead of explaining would have gone a lot further. Personally, I wouldn’t want anyone to say what I said to me.”

Jacob Rapini stated he has no excuses for what he did and said

Jacob also declared, “I have no excuses. What was said was said. I can’t go back on the past. I can only learn [from] this moment to understand everyone deserves to be respected. We all make mistakes but as a man I won’t take this for granted. I wish Gabby all the best in her pursuit for love. I know she’ll find it :)”

He ended his message by thanking both of the leading women, Gabby and Rachel, for allowing him the opportunity of the whole experience.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.