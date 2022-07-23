The Bachelorette: Gabby’s Grandpa John will appear in next week’s episode, and fans are here for it

Gabby Windey’s Grandpa John makes an appearance. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Last season, during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, fans fell in love with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

However, those weren’t the only people Bachelor Nation viewers fell in love with during the season.

One of the other fan favorites last season was Gabby’s grandpa, John. Fans loved his sense of humor, his spunk, and most of all, his love for his granddaughter.

During hometown visits, viewers met and fell in love with Grandpa John, and some even called for him to be on more episodes and even a Senior Bachelor.

Now Bachelor Nation is elated, because it looks as if Grandpa John will make another appearance on The Bachelorette.

As the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette is set to air in just a couple of days, Grandpa John will be on it.

Gabby Windey’s Grandpa John will be on the next episode of The Bachelorette

According to next week’s promo and a few pictures from @bachelorwhatever’s Instagram page, Grandpa John will be back in the spotlight on Monday night.

As the page shows three photos of Gabby with her beloved Grandpa John at a bowling alley, the caption states, “Who’s excited to see grandpa John next week? [red rose and heart-faced emoji].”

Bachelor viewers show their excitement on seeing Grandpa John reappear on the show

After seeing the announcement that Grandpa John would be showing up on the next episode of The Bachelorette, fans went crazy and took to the comments of @bachelorwhatever’s post to show excitement.

One viewer answered the question and wrote, “I am [happy face emoji] Bachelornation adores him.”

Another talked about how Gabby just lights up when she’s around her Grandpa and declared, “There is a special happy glow when Gabby is with grandpa. You can just feel the love.”

Two other fans showed their happiness for Gabby and Grandpa John as they stated, “I love Grandpa John and Gabby [three red hearts],” as well as saying, “He’s a gift [three heart-faced emojis].”

One viewer is definitely Team Grandpa John as they claim, “Ready to lead the fan club” and include a dynamite emoji, megaphone emoji, and heart-faced one.

As Gabby’s heart was broken by Clayton last season, Bachelor Nation and Grandpa John are rooting for Gabby, and Rachel, to find her happy ever after as the first-ever co-Bachelorette season progresses and the two women go through their journey to find love.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.