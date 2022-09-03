The Bachelorette: Gabby Windey reveals if it was a mistake to break up with Nate

Gabby Windey talks about Nate Mitchell breakup and possible regrets. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey shocked everyone, including Nate Mitchell, when she told him early on during their one-on-one date that she had to send him home.

Although she had strong feelings and a great connection with Nate, Gabby just couldn’t see herself yet as a mom to Nate’s daughter.

She saw Nate then for the very first time since their breakup at the Men Tell All filming, and it was extremely difficult for her.

Going into the show, Gabby had to relive the emotions she tried so hard to move on from after sending Nate home.

In fact, she revealed that it took her a few days to work through those emotions and feelings after Nate left.

It was hard for her to move forward knowing how she felt about him when she was with him, and then have to break it off because of her fear of being a mother figure to his child.

Gabby Windey discussed how it felt to see Nate Mitchell for the first time again

During the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast with co-hosts Joe Amabile, Tia Booth, and Natasha Parker, Gabby talked about how it was to see Nate Mitchell for the first time since he left the show in Amsterdam.

She stated, “Breakups like those are so hard because your heart and your head are telling you two different things. You don’t know which one to go with, so you’re at odds with yourself.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Gabby talked about how, when you breakup with someone for reasons other than having a connection or emotions attached, it makes it that much harder to move forward.

Gabby Windey talked about how long it took for her to get over Nate Mitchell

During the podcast, Gabby talked about how much of a wreck she was for days after sending Nate home. But she also knew she was following her gut and that it was the decision she needed to make for her future.

Seeing him again at the Men Tell All just reaffirmed to her that she had made the correct choice, and she was able to find some closure from talking to him and knowing he was ok, too.

In fact, Gabby claimed, “So seeing him again, I love him as a person and I’m so glad to see him happy, but I wasn’t like ‘Oh, I made a mistake.’”

Thus, Gabby doesn’t regret her decision at all to send Nate home since she wasn’t ready to become a mother- figure. By seeing Nate at the Men Tell All, she knew she had made the right choice in what she did.

For the entire podcast episode with Gabby Windey on Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, click here.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.