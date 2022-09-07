The Bachelorette: Gabby Windey has a rough time with fantasy suite dates

Gabby Windey struggles during overnight dates. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

After Gabby Windey’s overnight date with Erich Schwer on The Bachelorette, he seemed to have some trouble wrapping his head around her still having two other men for fantasy suites.

Because of this, Erich wrote Gabby a note to meet him on the bridge and expressed the fact that he can’t imagine the girl he loves being with anyone else.

Moreover, both Johnny DePhllipo and Jason Alabaster didn’t feel like they could get to an engagement with Gabby; this, in turn, made her unwanted and unloved.

As she cried on camera, she revealed to viewers that she felt like she was the problem because the men couldn’t get there with her.

Gabby even stated that she felt like she truly knew the men, especially Jason. However, now she doesn’t know what to believe or who to trust.

After struggling with Erich’s conversation, then sending Johnny home and hearing from Jason that he, too, was having doubts, Gabby felt broken.

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey discusses her conversation with Erich Schwer

Once Erich met with Gabby on the bridge and told her that he felt crushed every time he thought about Gabby with another guy, Gabby was obviously frustrated.

The two had already had the same conversation during their overnight date, where Gabby revealed, “Erich expressed to me in the fantasy suite that this week feels like I’m cheating. And now I feel like we’re rehashing the conversation and I’m being pressured.”

Gabby left the conversation and relationship on rocky ground as she stated it wasn’t Erich’s decision to decide what she did and didn’t do. Also, she reiterated the fact that he knew this could happen when he signed up for the show.

Gabby Windey struggles with Johnny DePhillipo and Jason Alabaster

After the discussion with Erich, in which he had no clue that Johnny had already been eliminated because he wasn’t ready for a proposal, Gabby had her overnight with Jason.

Jason then revealed to Gabby that he was having much of the same doubts that Johnny had. She got visibly upset in front of the cameras.

In the confessional, Gabby tearfully explained, “I feel so stupid. I thought I knew [Jason], like, I really don’t. I’ve tried so hard to not be reckless with other people and he was reckless with me.”

She went on to claim that he had never loved her, so she wasn’t even sure why he continued on with the process and the show. He didn’t want to propose, and he didn’t want to be with Gabby.

At the end, Gabby asked, “How do you just keep trusting? Johnny also doesn’t want me. Is it me? I don’t know what it is about me that’s so hard to love. …What if Erich decides I’m not for him. Am I too broken for anyone to love?”

As Gabby goes into the finale with only one man, Erich, Bachelor Nation hopes for the best and that Gabby can truly find her happy ever after with him.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.