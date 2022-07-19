The Bachelorette: Gabby and Rachel kick out Chris, accuse him of sexualizing them

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia give Chris the boot. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram; @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s first-ever season of having two Bachelorettes is now underway, and Bachelor Nation can’t get enough.

The two women, who were simultaneously broken up with by last season’s Bachelor, Clayton Echard, have finished filming their season of The Bachelorette.

After months of waiting, Bachelor Nation finally has two episodes under their belts for the dramatic and never-before-seen season.

As the two women go through their journey of finding love and having the process aired on national television, fans are rooting for them to find their happy ever afters.

However, there have been some hiccups already, in just two episodes, and the women are not putting up with any nonsense; instead, they are making their own rules as they go.

While looking for the men of their dreams, Gabby and Rachel aren’t wasting time on the male suitors who are there for the wrong reasons or upsetting the women.

Chris Austin makes questionable comments to the men in the house

During episode two this past Monday night, one of the men came under fire with something he said about ultimatums and the fantasy suite dates.

Chris Austin, who both Gabby and Rachel kicked off, was talking to some of the other male contestants about the two women and overnights.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

He told the guys, “My personal perspective – and I hold true to this – is if you’re in a situation where there’s four people, and there’s four people invited to this fantasy suite, and the female in this situation has sex with someone else, I wouldn’t be interested in that person being the person I’m with.”

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey react to Chris’ comments

Some men let Rachel know Chris had said this to them during the cocktail party, and Rachel became visibly upset.

Rachel commented, “I can’t believe this is happening. When I came into this, I didn’t want to look like a girl that just got brought to fantasy suites and, you know, almost sexualized in a way.”

She went on to say, “To hear that being brought up before I have a conversation with someone is truly almost my biggest fear. …The fact that Chris is already discussing ultimatums to try to take control of our journey? It just is extremely upsetting.”

After filling Gabby in on what she had just heard, Gabby reiterated that she, too, had never had a one-on-one conversation with Chris; therefore, for him to talk about fantasy suites was crazy.

She also declared, “It seems very controlling, and I think it’s disrespectful of our journey and our process.”

What happened when Gabby and Rachel confronted Chris

When the two women finally talked to Chris, his response to their faces did not sit well with them either.

He claimed, “The reality is, if I were going to be able to find love, I tend to think all the way through till the end, and then be able to work it backward from there. So that’d be my response.”

After saying again that he wouldn’t be with someone who had slept with someone else on overnights, the two women sent him packing.

However, he then tried to go back into the house to confront the men who had talked to Rachel about what he had said, and Gabby and Rachel once again had to tell him to leave immediately.

After sending Chris home, Gabby and Rachel also sent five other men home during the joint rose ceremony.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.