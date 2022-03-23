The Bachelorette: First look at the men from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s contestants are released. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor viewers finally get a first look at Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s contestants.

The Bachelorette released the names, ages, and hometowns of 35 men who may appear in the upcoming season.

Here’s everything to know about the men, including the set of twins already causing a splash in Bachelor Nation and the contestant who was previously slotted for Clare Crawley’s season.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s contestants include twins

Although there were several eye-catching faces in the bunch, two potential contestants immediately sparked notice. Joey and Justin Young are 24-year-old twins from Brookfield, Connecticut.

The twins posed casually on what appears to be their front porch as they made their first debut as two of the youngest contestants on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

The reaction from fans was mixed, but the casting choice certainly got people talking.

Of course they’d cast twins for Gabby and Rachel’s season.#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/OUktMyFUmo — Bachelor Fantake (@BachelorFantake) March 23, 2022

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s contestants’ ages and hometowns

Even younger than the twins, one contestant was 23-year-old Brandon H from Carlsbad, California. The rest of the men spanned the age range up to 36-year-old Colin F. from Chicago, Illinois.

As for The Bachelorettes, Rachel is 26, and Gabby is 31.

The potential contestants also sported a variety of hometowns, with the majority living throughout California. However, there were several men from Florida, which could be interesting to watch as Rachel herself lives in Florida.

Gabby and Rachel’s contestants’ careers and where to find them on social media

Reality Steve also got to work on pinpointing where fans can find the potential men on social media. Many of their accounts will be private or going dark as filming gets closer. However, the spoiler mogul also revealed tidbits about some contestants’ careers.

One of the most notable faces was James Clarke, who was supposed to be on Clare Crawley’s season before the pandemic derailed his plans.

James Clarke, 25, Los Angeles, CA. (IG: jamesmclarke5). Was originally supposed to be on Clare’s first season before the pandemic hit. pic.twitter.com/a0BeqQArwf — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 23, 2022

Bachelor Nation will also get their typical dose of the aspiring musicians with Nick Gill from Nashville.

Dog-lover Hayden Markowitz has also fueled social media reactions as avid Bachelor fans compare him to Joe Amabile.

It is also likely that at least several of these men will be cut before the first night to get the number down closer to 30 contestants. Filming is rumored to begin this week.

Take a look at the whole possible cast list at the link below.

The contestant cast list does not appear completely finalized as the men were shown off through photos that were likely submitted individually. The official cast photos are yet to come.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.