The Bachelorette finale: Gabby and Rachel lean on each other as they fall in love

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey support each other. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram; @gabby.windey/Instagram

This totally different and unexpected season of The Bachelorette with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia is about to wrap up.

Having each other to lean on throughout this experience has been the best thing for both women.

The support and love they have for one another as they traveled through this journey together was evident as viewers watched the show.

As the new promo shows some clips from the upcoming Men Tell All, it then flashes forward to what is about to happen in the next episode.

With hometowns almost finished, Rachel has her last visit to Aven Jones’ hometown before she and Gabby make their next decision.

Now with fantasy suites and eliminations after hometown dates on the line, Gabby and Rachel will need each other more than ever.

After the hometown date rose ceremony, Gabby and Rachel will take their remaining guys to Mexico for overnights.

Fans got a glimpse into what those last episodes will look like as Rachel could be heard telling Gabby, “I am in love, and I’ve never been this happy. This is the moment during Clayton’s season where everything went haywire. Everything went off the wall.”

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s remaining journey

Rachel could then be seen talking to Tino Franco during their next one-on-one and letting him know how she felt after his hometown visit. In fact, she told Tino that she wasn’t sure how to move forward with him because she felt like his parents hated her.

Moreover, Zach Shallcross could be seen claiming about his and Rachel’s relationship, “After Fantasy Suites, everything took a 180. That was the last thing I ever could have expected.”

Gabby seems to have a tough go as well during her time in Mexico, as Erich Schwer could be seen having a private conversation with her. He relayed to Gabby that it was crushing him to think about her being intimate with anyone else because she’s the girl he’s in love with.

Toward the end of the promo, Gabby could be seen sobbing off-camera as she wailed, “He said he can’t love me. Am I too broken for anyone to love?”

How will Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s journeys end?

The end of the promo clip showed Jesse Palmer telling Rachel at some point that she would be the only Bachelorette at the place they were and that Gabby would not be joining them.

Rachel was then shown walking down a hallway, crying, as she exclaimed, “I’m struggling because I want this to work, so it’s hard when I’ve given it nothing but the best.”

Will Gabby and Rachel find love in the end, and will they leave engaged? Time will tell as the season finale inches closer and closer to airing.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.