Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette is finally about to become a reality. ABC is one of the first productions to get the green light to go ahead with filming.

The reason why this is possible is that all cast and crew members will be subject to testing upon arrival and will be subject to a quarantine period. Upon completion, they will be tested again.

Throughout filming, everyone will be staying at a resort in California, protecting everyone from the outside world.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Production may already have plans on how everything will work, including intimate dates and fun activities.

The Bachelorette is set to resume filming after required quarantine

Now, Reality Steve is sharing more details about the production. While he had guessed the correct area, the resort was wrong. Production will happen at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California.

Steve had originally guessed it would be at the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage in Palm Springs. As he reported yesterday, the guys who will be fighting for Clare’s heart arrived yesterday for testing and quarantine.

Reality Steve also shared some photos of the location, which has been rented out by ABC for the production of The Bachelorette. As he points out, this is not something people can rent for cheap. It’s a beautiful location used for golf tournaments and even plays a big role in the annual Coachella festival, which has been canceled this year.

Read More Bachelorette star Clare Crawley puts Juan Pablo in his place after he tweets about her new role

As people are driving past this known location, it’s clear that everything has been closed down. It’s been blocked off to the public to ensure no one is quarantine can catch COVID-19 from the outside world during production.

On his blog, Reality Steve explains that the guys will be tested immediately upon arrival. Clare and the crew will also be tested. After about a week in quarantine, people will be tested again to ensure everyone is negative.

Steve also explains that more guys were flown out for filming than usual, which means that some of them are on the show and some of them can be used as back-ups in case someone tests positive and will be forced to leave.

Plus, Steve has an update on the casting situation.

“We know that 32 men were announced for Clare’s season back in March before filming. Those 32 will not be her cast. I know of at least 9 of those 32 right now that, for one reason or another, won’t be in her final cast. Some of them I know the reason why they won’t be on, and some I don’t,” Steve explains.

“Right now, I know of about 7 that I was told will be on – all of which are 30 or over, so they definitely recast more age-appropriate for Clare. Remember, only 9 of her original 32 were 30 or older.”

After the guys were announced, fans of the show criticized ABC for casting guys who were in the 20s when Clare had just turned 39. While she said she liked younger guys, one was young enough to be her son.

The Bachelorette could have eliminated a potential troublemaker

Interestingly, Steve also explains that someone who was cast for the show could be a potential troublemaker. Steve points out that while he doesn’t know for sure if the man will end up on the show, he says that he will dish out the dirt he has on this contestant – should he appear on the show.

“Only one guy will matter why he isn’t, and if he somehow ends up showing up, I’ll reveal his story. But I really don’t think he will. He’d be a moron to at this point since he knows there’s some not-so-flattering dirt out there about him and told others he’s not doing it anymore. And remember, social media activity is not 100% indicative of whether or not they’re on the show. We’ve seen this time and time again over the years, so don’t be fooled,” Steve points out.

In other words, if the guy doesn’t show up on the show, we may never know who he is.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.