The Bachelorette fans upset Tyler Norris’ hot seat footage not shown on Men Tell All

During the Men Tell All episode, Bachelor Nation watched as the men questioned each other, came face-to-face with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, and listened to Nate Mitchell talk about the allegations made against him.

However, viewers are upset that they weren’t given the chance to hear what Tyler Norris had to say in the hot seat.

As the show showed the normal bloopers, it spent time airing things such as Meatball pouring tomato sauce all down his body and an entire movie ad.

Now, fans are angry because they wanted to listen to Tyler’s side of his story, too, and not just Nate’s.

The reason why Tyler sitting in the hot seat talking to the host, Jesse Palmer, and/or Rachel Recchia was not aired is unknown, and has not yet been addressed.

Now viewers are speaking out about not getting to see the footage, as they are outraged that the franchise and network would show some of the things they did in place of Tyler.

Tyler Norris was cut out of the Men Tell All hot seat footage

On a Bachelor fan site via Instagram, it was put out to social media from @bachelorettewindmill that viewers are unhappy they were not given footage of Tyler’s thoughts.

In fact, along with two photos from the episode, one in which Tyler was in the hot seat, a statement was written.

It said, “The fact that they would rather show us two minutes of bloopers, meatball pouring sauce on himself, and a movie ad than actually let us hear from Tyler is wild #TheBachelorette.”

Moreover, the fan site then captioned the wording and pictures as they stated, “smh release the tyler footage [hands-clapping emoji].”

Bachelor viewers react and give their thoughts on the matter

One user declared, “It was a terrible episode,” while another shouted out, “Tyler for bachelor.”

Two other viewers spoke against Nate Mitchell and were not impressed with what he told people while in the hot seat himself.

They wrote, “And we got to see the Nate staged fake apology for 5 minutes. They really do have their favorites #TylerforBachelor,” as well as “Probably because it’s the same generic romantic Nicholas Sparks menial things he said every time he spoke to Rachel. This man has y’all fooled lol.”

While other people wondered who the target audience was during the segment and why they cut out all of the good stuff, others commented on Tyler versus Nate.

One user exclaimed, “If Rachel doesn’t want Tyler, I do!! He seems like such a sweetheart! [heart-faced emoji],” and another inquired, speaking about the franchise, “Were they afraid his bit would hurt Nate’s chances as next Bach?”

As fans are obviously upset about not hearing from Tyler and getting his take on the season, Rachel, the breakup, and having to film back at his house after that, they are hopeful he will now get the Bachelor lead for next season.

