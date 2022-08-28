The Bachelorette fans speculate why Gabby Windey does not join Rachel Recchia during finale

Gabby Windey will not be with Rachel Recchia at one of the final rose ceremonies. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

The most recent promo for The Bachelorette has host Jesse Palmer revealing something to Rachel Recchia that seemingly shocks her.

Rachel looked back at Jesse open-mouthed and wide-eyed as he told her that Gabby Windey would not be joining her at the rose ceremony.

He actually made the comment, “you’re the only bachelorette left,” to Rachel in the clip.

The Bachelorette fans are speculating about it because they don’t know which rose ceremony Jesse was speaking about.

Some believe he was talking about the rose ceremony after hometowns, while others think he meant the final two rose ceremonies.

As fans discuss their thoughts and opinions on the matter, they also back up why they think the way they do.

The Bachelorette fans discuss where Gabby Windey is in finale

In the original Reddit post, it states, “Obviously everyone thinks this is the FRC but if Johnny is eliminated or leaves during the day of FSDs, it could just be that Gabby doesn’t have a FSD –> final 2 and this is them trying to sike us out.”

It also states that the user on Reddit, who started the thread, does not think it’s after hometowns because of the photo from the creator of the show, Mike Fleiss’ Twitter account.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Pic credit: @u/Thomasida/Reddit

One viewer claimed, “I’m assuming Gabby leaves with her F1 before Rachel does.”

Pic credit: @u/Thomasida/Reddit

Other users go more in-depth with their thoughts about Gabby Windey

After reading the initial post, one user stated she didn’t quite agree with Reality Steve. This person wrote, “Gabby leaves with Erich. I don’t believe they got engaged. I know RS said they are but I TRULY feel like they just left as a couple.”

The same person then stated they think Rachel was headed to the final rose ceremony when Jesse said what he did and that she was ready to get engaged to who they think was her final man standing, Tino Franco.

Another fan also agreed that Jesse said what he did before the final two rose ceremonies. The viewer believed that Jason Alabaster had broken up with Gabby during the day of their Fantasy Suite date because he couldn’t get to the I love you stage by the end.

That user then went on to say that was why, in the promo, Gabby got so upset and cried about being unlovable. This viewer believes that because of Jason’s break-up, Gabby can’t go through with the rose ceremony with Johnny and Erich, so she cancels it; therefore, that was why she was not at the ceremony with Rachel.

Pic credit: @u/Thomasida/Reddit

Whether any of these theories are right on the money or not, it’s clear that for some reason, Gabby doesn’t show up at one of the rose ceremonies because of something that happened.

It’s only a matter of time before Bachelor Nation finds out the true reason as they anxiously await the season finale for this season of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.