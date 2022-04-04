The Bachelorette fans gush over ‘adorable’ Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young in video with her parents

Nayte Olukoya surprises his fiancee, Michelle Young. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young chose Nayte Olukoya on the season finale of The Bachelorette and then accepted his proposal. The duo left the show engaged and still are today. In fact, the couple seems more in love than ever.

It seems like the two have a hard time when they are away from each other as evident in Nayte’s latest surprise for Michelle on April Fools’ Day.

With the help of Michelle’s parents, Nayte surprised Michelle a few days early as he drove to Minneapolis, Minnesota to see her while she was visiting her parents.

Nayte stood behind her as Michelle hugged her mom, and when she turned around, she couldn’t believe he was standing there.

Michelle Young reacts to Nate Olukoya’s surprise and so does Bachelor Nation

Michelle kept saying, “What?” And “what are you doing here?”

She kept hugging Nayte, and neither of them could keep the huge smiles off their faces during the reunion.

Bachelor Nation fans could not get enough of Nayte and Michelle either as they took to the Bachelorette alums Instagram to comment on the joyous occasion.

Bachelor Nation fans are rooting for the dynamic duo and love to see their photos and videos.

One fan stated, “They’re sooooo cute. I’m cheesing like a complete idiot haha. I’m not much older than them but I feel so protective of their love. Ughhh I love it!”

Another person responded to the above comment and stated, “Same here and I’m 4 years younger (laughing/crying emojis),’ while one other said, “Too cute.”

Fans react to how close Michelle and Nayte’s family is and how many times they watched the video

More Nayte and Michelle fans took to the page to express their love for the couple and how close the entire family is.

One woman stated, “I love this couple. I love this friendship. I love this family. So much love in that one room (four red hearts).”

Another talked about how great of a guy Nayte is for thinking of Michelle, as she wrote, “You can tell how much of a good person Nayte is given his set of native loyal friends who’s been so supportive. There’s so much love pouring out in one room.”

Others stated how amazing the video was, and that they wanted a relationship just like Nayte and Michelle.

Countless viewers talked about how many times they watched the video, as one fan even exclaimed, “Ive watched this probably 10x already.”

Even though Michelle and Nayte haven’t set a wedding date yet, Bachelor Nation is on pins and needles waiting to hear when that might be. But for now, it seems like the couple is perfectly content continuing to enjoy their engagement and love for one another.

