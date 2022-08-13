The Bachelorette: Erich Schwer reveals his feelings about Gabby’s grandpa John crashing their date

Erich Schwer dishes on Gabby’s Grandpa John. Pic credit: ABC

On this season of The Bachelorette, Gabby Windey has had some tough times, but she’s also thrived lately.

Fans watched as she broke down after feeling unloved and unwanted when three men told her on their group date they were there for Rachel and not her.

After viewers saw Hayden call her rough around the edges and Jacob say some other insensitive things to her, Gabby got emotional.

However, since that night, it has seemed that Gabby has turned it around and has numerous men there who truly want to be with her and have no problems showing that.

One of these men that Gabby has started to fall for is Erich Schwer, as he got the very first one-on-one date with Gabby.

When Gabby came to the house to get him, though, there was an added surprise… Gabby’s Grandpa John, and Bachelor Nation favorite, would be in attendance as well.

Erich Schwer opened up about Grandpa John on his and Gabby Windey’s date

Erich appeared as a guest on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast with co-hosts Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker, and Tia Booth to talk about his time spent with Gabby and Grandpa John.

When asked about his true feelings about Gabby’s grandpa, Erich exclaimed, “Grandpa John is a riot. That date was crazy. They didn’t even show a bunch of it. When I first got in the car and he was in the back seat, he just talked the whole time. I didn’t get a word in.”

He went on to talk about how he kept telling them stories, specifically one about how he once got buried during a snowstorm. Erich said then he just randomly fell asleep, and it was so funny.

Erich Schwer said he got close to Gabby Windey and Grandpa John

Erich then told the co-hosts that he felt like he got to know Gabby and her grandpa so well throughout the entire day and felt close to them both by the end of the date.

He explained, “It was a long day, and we spent the whole day together driving around. We got to know each other super well. I thought it was really special that he was there. He just gave me a hard time the whole time, which was great!”

Whether or not Gabby chooses Erich at the end of her journey is yet to be determined… unless you follow Reality Steve’s season-ending spoilers.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.