The Bachelorette: Connor Brennan stands up for Greg Grippo after Katie Thurston blowout

Connor Brennan stood up for his friend Greg Grippo after his fight with Katie Thurston after he went home on the latest episode of The Bachelorette.

Connor and Greg were very close throughout their time as fellow competitors on Season 17 of the ABC reality dating series. Their bromance was so apparent fans of the men created memes in their honor.

This mutual admiration for one another appeared to continue as Connor defended his friend after Katie Thurston used the term “gaslighting” to refer to her and Greg’s fight on the August 2 episode of the reality series.

Katie posted a slide to her Instagram story, which referred to the word linked to a social media page that explained the term clearly.

While she did not refer to Greg directly in the post, Bachelor Nation took it as a response to the tearful exchange the duo had with one another in the episode.

Connor took to Twitter to share his opinion about the fight that rocked Bachelor Nation to its core.

Connor Brennan spoke his mind about Katie & Greg’s fight

Connor spoke his mind about the fight between Katie and Greg in a tweet.

Connor Brennan responded to the backlash against his pal Greg Grippo on Twitter. Pic credit: @sad_oat/Twitter

“Relationships are nuanced. Breakups are nuanced. Sometimes there’s not a good guy or a bad guy. Sometimes cameras and tweets can’t accurately capture the complexity of real life. Kindness is free, love is complicated,” he penned.

This was in response to a post by Connor’s former castmate Tre Cooper, who initially posted a tweet that read, “Greg/Justin/Blake slander won’t’ be tolerated on my TL.”

The Bachelorette fans responded passionately to Connor’s tweet

Fans were passionate in their response to Connor’s Twitter statement. He attempted to remain neutral in his stance while still being supportive of his friend.

“Also, it’s literally a reality show…made for people to watch for their entertainment. You have to take everything with a grain of salt. My husband and I literally watch it because it’s muck and easy to watch and not that deep,” wrote one follower.

“What a strange thing to say to somebody who got their heart broken on that show? I’m pretty sure it is deep to the people who actually fall in love and get invested in their relationships, regardless of how entertaining it is for the rest of us,” claimed a second fan.

Bachelorette fans spoke out in response to Connor Brennan’s tweet about Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo’s public battle. Pic credit: @sad_oat/Twitter

“Katies not perfect, but greg reacted by emotionally withholding, manipulating, gasliting, & convincing her it was all her fault. Ppl want to listen to Katie share her past trauma, but as soon as a bro shows problematic behavior, they fall in line & are ready to publicly defend him,” remarked a third Twitter user.

