The Bachelorette: Caila Quinn weighs in on Aven Jones and Erich Schwer

Caila Quinn, a past contestant from Season 20 of The Bachelor, has weighed in on two of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s final suitors.

She talked about Aven Jones and how she believes he led Rachel on during the show, changing his mind about an engagement in the final episodes.

Caila also claimed that she’s afraid Erich Schwer will end up hurting Gabby, and their relationship won’t last.

Like other Bachelor viewers, Caila was astonished to hear Rachel say that she thought it was going to be Aven in the end, prior to their heated discussion.

Moreover, after the rocky situation and discussion between Gabby and her finalist, Erich, she isn’t sure that Erich is the one for Gabby in the end.

While Aven and Rachel met and talked face-to-face live, and Bachelor Nation is awaiting to see what will happen between Gabby and Erich since the show was filmed, Caila has made her own assumptions.

Caila Quinn reveals why she believes Aven Jones led on Rachel Recchia

While she was a guest on the Here for the Right Reasons podcast, Caila stated what a lot of fans were also thinking about Aven and Rachel’s relationship.

She talked about how Rachel declared she thought it would be her and Aven standing together at the end, and Caila claimed there must have been so much more to their relationship than what was shown.

Speaking about Aven, Caila stated, “He’s said in past episodes that he’s really ready for an engagement. And so I personally feel like he 100 percent led her on.”

She went on to say, “If his intentions were never to propose, you should never tell a woman just what she wants to hear just because, you know, you want to move forward. And I just feel like he kind of played her a little bit and wasn’t fair.”

On the flip side, she also discussed the fact that Rachel also claimed she was blindsided a lot by the men. Caila also relayed that Rachel would say no one likes her and focused strictly on a proposal and an engagement way too much.

Caila Quinn weighs in on Erich Schwer

Erich and Gabby seemed happy with no bumps in their relationship until Erich rehashed what the two had already talked about behind closed doors in the fantasy suite.

Since Erich’s hometown, viewers and Gabby alike seemed to fall in love with Erich even more, especially after watching him interact with his sick and dying father.

While Caila saw this as well, she declared, “But at the same time, I think there’s a wall up. And I think there’s this funny guy who tries to protect himself. And I feel like he’s gonna hurt Gabby. And I think I’m just protective of Gabby – that’s why I’m saying this.”

While Bachelor Nation doesn’t know if Erich and Gabby are still together since the show’s filming, they are anxious to see them and hear about their journey.

