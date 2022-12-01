The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron shows off his toned abs while walking with his girl

Tyler Cameron takes a walk on the beach with his girl Harley. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Seeing a shirtless snap of Tyler Cameron may not be anything new, but walking alongside his “girl” sure is.

Well, in this case, it’s his dog Harley — so maybe not.

Tyler, who stole the hearts of Bachelor Nation as the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, has been known to share a thirst trap or two with followers since gaining fame on the show.

Tyler has always been known for his impeccable physique, which he hasn’t been shy to show off on social media from time to time.

The heartthrob recently shared two photos of him walking next to Harley on the beach during a seemingly gloomy day.

Tyler rocked a camouflage trucker hat, a pair of navy drawstring shorts, and, you guessed it — no shirt.

It’s hard to tell who was the show’s star here, as some may argue Tyler’s adorable rescue pup gave him a run for his money.

The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron takes a shirtless beach walk

In his caption, the former contestant chose to have a little fun with his followers, who often wonder if Tyler is dating anybody. Tyler’s last public relationship was with Paige Lorenze, which ended just weeks after the two decided to make it official.

“It’s me and you girl,” Tyler wrote, referring to his adorable pup.

Tyler appeared to be holding some kind of orange and yellow can in the photo, which may or may not have been a beverage.

We all know Tyler Cameron is a White Claw kinda guy, anyway.

White Claw is Tyler Cameron’s holiday drink of choice

This Thanksgiving, Tyler partnered with the popular hard seltzer brand White Claw to show his followers his version of a “Claw casserole.”

It seems fitting that the fitness enthusiast would partner up with White Claw as his alcoholic beverage of choice, as each can contains only 100 calories, two grams of sugar, and two grams of carbs.

Tyler shared a promotional video that showed him putting multiple White Claws into a baking dish, covering the top with aluminum foil, and bringing it to a packed “Friendsgiving.”

Next, the clip showed Tyler and his friends cracking open the Claws and giving a group “cheers” from around the table, showing the beverage as the perfect holiday addition.

“My favorite Friendsgiving side dish @whiteclaw #BringTheWave #21+ #ad,” he wrote.

Tyler has also endorsed the brand before, specifically last month, while throwing a party in honor of his late mother.

He shared another promotional video clip with a caption that read, “I wanted this charity event in my mother’s honor to be an epic party because she was the life of the party. Thank you @WhiteClaw fam for making it happen and for bringing the party to life – everyone had a blast!”