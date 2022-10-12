The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron drops shirtless thirst trap to boost sales

Tyler Cameron shared his latest thirst trap with followers on Tuesday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron knows exactly what to wear to impress his large following — or in this case, not wear.

Tyler first entered the Bachelor franchise on Hannah Brown’s season, where he charmed viewers and ultimately left the show as the runner-up to Jed Wyatt.

Although he has only appeared on The Bachelorette, unlike many fellow contestants who have frequented other Bachelor spin-off shows, he has undoubtedly remained a favorite of Bachelor Nation throughout the years.

When it comes to his fanbase, which currently consists of 2.2 million followers on Instagram, Tyler has become known to share current life updates such as recent events, brand collaborations, and the occasional shirtless snap here and there.

Tyler has always been a fitness enthusiast, especially during his time on the show, and his most recent post showed that he still continues to prioritize keeping in shape.

He partnered up with Tonal, known as the “smartest gym,” which is a product that guides users through at-home workouts.

Tyler Cameron goes shirtless for at-home gym partnership

In Tyler’s photo, he sat on the ground in front of the Tonal equipment with his fists resting on his lower thighs. The visible sweat, bulging veins, and wet hair were all indicators that he had seemingly just finished a workout while using the product.

Wearing only a pair of black sweatpants, Tyler’s toned abs and biceps took centerstage as he slightly smiled at the camera.

“Stoked to have a @tonal in my home gym now. Makes my workout seamless with countless programs and the adaptive weights turn on at the touch of a finger,” he wrote in his promotion.

Tyler also shared another view over on his Instagram Stories, where he showed himself using the equipment while working out the muscles in his back.

Pic credit: @tylerjcameron3/Instagram

It’s no doubt Tyler’s posts can be thrown into the “thirst trap” category, especially since he hasn’t publicly admitted to dating anyone since his split with Paige Lorenze.

Tyler Cameron’s short-lived summer romance with Paige Lorenze

This summer, the former Bachelorette contestant admitted he was in a relationship with model Paige Lorenze after the two initially hit it off at a bar in New York City.

Their relationship seemingly started off strong, with Tyler even gushing over what an “incredible and special girl” Paige was.

After about only a month of being public, Monsters and Critics reported that the two had ended their relationship and Paige seemed surprised by Tyler’s announcement of the split. Paige went on to say that she believed Tyler may have used her for “clout,” since he knew Paige got more Instagram Story views than he did.

Although Tyler’s relationship with Paige may not have worked out, that’s okay. At least his partnership with Tonal is still going strong.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.