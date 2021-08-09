The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron a celebrity competitor on Dancing with the Stars? A new pic suggests so

Tyler Cameron was photographed in a dance studio. Could he appear on the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars? Pic credit: ABC

Will former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron take on a new role as one in the many of a long line of reality stars from the series to hoof it in the ballroom on Dancing with the Stars?

A Reddit user appears to believe so.

A photograph was shared of Tyler in a dance studio locked in a close embrace with a blonde performer. It is not clear from the photo which of several pros he might be posing with as many have looks similar to the woman seen in the photograph with Tyler.

Dancing with the Stars generally reveals the contestants of their season beginning this month on Good Morning America. Thus far, there have been no celebrities teased as being in rehearsals for the dance competition series.

DWTS returns from a year-long hiatus that began in November 2020.

The image, seen below, is a clear shot of what appears to be rehearsals.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Tyler Cameron was rumored to have been originally cast for DWTS in Season 28

Tyler was reportedly cast as part of the celebrities who would compete for a mirrorball during Season 28 of the series. This would have put him in the race against his former love Hannah Brown, who would eventually win that season alongside pro Alan Bersten.

Two clips of Tyler’s July appearance on the podcast Chicks in the Office were shared to the show’s TikTok, where the hosts asked the reality star about the possibility of an appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

In response, Tyler played coy.

“I don’t know how much I can say about the new show I’m going on,” he teased in the clip.

“But I’ll be dancing. If you think you know, you know, but if you think you don’t know, you don’t know,” he said in response to the hosts who believed they understood the series he would appear on.

Fans reacted to the idea of Tyler Cameron joining DWTS

Fans were quick to react to the idea of Tyler joining Dancing with the Stars.

“I have to admit that I was a Tyler stan. He is a gorgeous man. ..but he is overrated and overhyped. I can see him doing DWTS. He won’t ever do the bachelor. ….so this is ABC’s next best thing,” one fan claimed.

“Remember all the rumors that Tyler was supposed to be on DWTS at the same time as Hannah? And then DWTS teased releasing the names of 2 contestants simultaneously, and they were also supposed to be on GMA in a few days. Then the stuff with Gigi [Hadid] suddenly happened, and all this DWTS tease went away with no explanation. And Kel Mitchell said that he got a last-minute call to replace someone. I REALLY feel like he replaced Tyler,” wrote a second follower.

Fans reacted to the news that Tyler Cameron may join the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: @thebachelor/Reddit

“Oooh, I remember the rumors but not that Kel replaced someone last minute. I wonder what happened,” a third Reddit user questioned.

“I found that highly suspicious too. I really think Tyler and Hannah were supposed to do it together. I never knew Kel was called last minute either, which adds to that conspiracy, lol,” penned the fourth fan.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.