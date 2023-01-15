Tayshia Adams had temperatures rising while dazzling in a fitted blazer dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Tayshia Adams gave a whole new meaning to the idea of business-casual attire in a recent social media share that sent temperatures soaring.

The Bachelorette alum has been a prominent fixture in the Bachelor Nation fanbase, and her star seems to just keep shining brighter.

As longtime Bachelor Nation fans are aware, Tayshia stepped in for Clare Crawly following her early departure from her own season.

After stepping in, Tayshia fell for former fiance Zac Clark, though the romance simply wasn’t meant to be, and the pair split after nearly a year.

Since then, Tayshia has been spending much of her time expanding her influencer status and sharing her love of fashion with her fans and followers online.

In her most recent social media share, Tayshia went all for a new spin on a business-casual look.

The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams takes blazer minidress to a new level in recent share

Over on her Instagram, Tayshia shared a carousel of images as she modeled a stunning pin-striped blazer for a recent photoshoot.

The 32-year-old pulled her best modeling pose for the first shot, in which she donned the oversized blazer with all three front buttons done up.

The blazer’s sleeves were gathered just above Tayshia’s elbows, and the hem of the business suit staple landed just below her hips.

Tayshia stood with a hand on her hip for the snap as she brought one leg up and held the heel of her black stiletto to help stabilize her pose.

Her fierce stance was further complemented by her gorgeous raven locks that cascaded down her shoulders in loose curls while she smiled softly and glanced at something off-camera.

The following three snaps in the carousel included other stunning poses from the Bachelor Nation alum.

In one, Tayshia stood sideways, giving a glimpse at her phenomenal profile. She arched her back slightly and shot a serious look in the camera’s direction.

Tayshia kept the post’s caption simple, allowing the pictures to speak for themselves.

“🖤🖤🖤,” she shared.

While Tayshia’s love with Zac Clark didn’t last, there have been recent rumors and whispers that she’s moved on with someone new.

Most recently, rumors swirled that Tayshia had found romance with another reality television personality — Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Austen shared a cheeky post to his Instagram Stories claiming to be “in love” with Tayshia.

However, she put all rumors to rest during an interview with Us Weekly as she revealed she’s currently still single.

According to Tayshia, she’s taking the time to focus on herself and what truly brings happiness into her life.

As for dating, Tayshia isn’t completely turned off by the idea.

“Never say never,” she joked.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.