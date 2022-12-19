The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown opens up about meeting her boyfriend on a dating app

Hannah Brown dishes on how she met her current boyfriend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

While the world of reality television didn’t quite work out for Hannah Brown, she has since found love through the wonderful world of dating apps.

After formerly leading her own season of The Bachelorette and ending up with contestant Jed Wyatt, the two did not end up having the happily ever after that the series hopes for.

Now that she’s been out of the franchise’s spotlight for a few years, Hannah has been showing off her new relationship on social media.

Hannah has been dating her boyfriend, Adam Woolard, which she publicly confirmed back in February of 2021.

While the former lead has had quite the experience when it comes to dating, she recently dished on the We Met at Acme podcast on what it was like to meet Adam for the first time.

The two had first matched on the dating app Hinge, where Hannah noticed one of the photos on his profile showed him skateboarding in her neighborhood. She noted that she had a similar video on her profile that showed her riding a bike on the same street, which felt serendipitous.

Hannah made sure to mention that she also thought he was handsome as well, which added to her “swiping right” on him.

The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown meets her boyfriend Adam on Hinge

After matching, both Hannah and Adam came to realize that they actually lived three houses down from each other. They talked for a bit before deciding to meet up, where Hannah mentioned the fact that he was “much hotter” in person than he appeared on Hinge.

While Hannah brought her chaotic energy to their first meeting, she said that Adam had a grounded energy that made for a good balance between them right away.

Adam appeared to be amused and “not annoyed” by Hannah, and she, in return, found him “really calming and safe.”

While Hannah said their relationship has been a journey for her, she is also looking forward to their road ahead.

Hannah Brown is thinking about having kids

Due to some unnamed health reasons, Hannah also admitted that she is thinking about having children sooner than she thought she would.

Adam is also a few years older than Hannah, which adds another layer to the conversation for the couple as well.

Hannah said that these factors have forced her to really take a deep look at her relationship and ask herself if Adam is the person that she wants to spend her life with.

However, she said that she has answered “yes” to that question and needs to not “get in her own way” when it comes to accepting the next phase of her life.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.