The Bachelor winner Susie Evans shakes her backside, says ‘It’s time to start livin’

Susie Evans won the hearts of Bachelor Nation fans everywhere during her stint on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

Viewers not only loved her genuity and sincerity, but they truly felt for Susie when Clayton was accused of allegedly gas-lighting her after she told him she wasn’t sure she could continue the relationship if he had slept with anyone else or told any of the other women he loved them.

However, what fans didn’t really see on the show, either due to editing or just the seriousness of the process, was how goofy and funny Susie truly is.

Now, as the show has finished and has aired, Susie has really shown her carefree, silly side on social media.

Susie Evans created a video montage of herself

As Susie started the video on Instagram, she captioned her post and videos by saying, “It’s June 1st… time to start livin. (palm tree, sun, wave emojis).”

Viewers could see Susie first bent over in the water. When she slowly got up, and as she looked back at the camera, she gave people a nice little bootie shake and laughed.

In the next clip, all viewers could see was the ocean and waves; however, all of a sudden, Susie appeared disoriented from underneath the water as she twisted and turned.

The next two parts show Susie smiling and snapping at the camera before quickly going to her knee-boarding with a paddle. But it didn’t end great for Susie, as a wave flipped her off the side of the board.

Next, Susie could be seen walking down the beach, away from the camera. During her strut, she was dramatically shaking her backside back and forth as she walked in cut-off jean shorts and a white cami tank. She turned around at the end and started laughing at the camera.

The last part of the video shows Susie riding up on an old-school aqua-colored bike. But as she goes to stop the bike, it jerks; she makes a whoa face and skids to a stop as she again laughs it off.

Bachelor Nation responds to Susie’s video

Mara Agrait, another contestant from Clayton’s season, who bonded with Susie wrote, “live your best life, beauty!”

Others stated how beautiful Susie is, and one fan wanted to know all about her curly hair routine and how she keeps her hair so curly.

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

While Susie was portrayed as more serious during the show, viewers love seeing this goofy side of her and how real and true to herself Susie is.

