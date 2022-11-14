Susie Evans won Clayton Echard’s heart on The Bachelor Season 26 before their September split. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

Susie Evans was the definition of glamour in her latest sizzling look.

The Bachelor Season 26 winner got dolled up in a plunging black dress.

Susie shared a stunning photo in her sparkling attire and a video showing off her full glam makeup.

Susie’s gorgeous posts arrive after the announcement of her split from The Bachelor Season 26 lead Clayton Echard in September of this year.

Clayton and Susie initially defied the odds by ending up together despite an explosive fight toward the end of their season.

The couple’s playful dynamic post-show helped redeem their reputation and earned them lots of fans who loved seeing their fun videos on social media.

Fans were devastated to learn that Susie and Clayton had decided to go their separate ways, although both were vocal about still having love for one another.

As Susie has returned to the single life, she continues to exude a captivating glow.

Susie Evans shines in sparkling jewelry

Susie took to her Instagram Stories to share a luxurious photo of her makeup and formal dress.

In the photo, Susie looked off to the side with her blonde hair swept to one side and cascading down her shoulder in an Old Hollywood hairstyle.

Susie wore a black gown with a plunging neckline and thin straps, with her skin tanned and glowing. She accessorized the look with dazzling dangling earrings.

Susie’s glam makeup included a full brow, brown smokey eye, voluminous lashes, blush, bronzer, and a pink lip.

She credited Natalie Rife Williams as the makeup artist behind her glam look.

Susie also took to TikTok for a transition video spotlighting her glitzy transformation.

The video began with Susie looking casual with minimal makeup and a beige sweater. Her hair was placed back as she looked around with music playing.

The video then cut to Susie in her glam makeup and lush lashes as she rested on a couch and looked over at someone with a charming smile.

She captioned the post, “Who else constantly forgets to finish transitions???”

Susie Evans partners with Natural Cycles

After appearing on The Bachelor, Susie’s social media platforms saw a significant increase, leading to several paid partnerships.

Susie and Clayton had brand endorsements together when they were a couple, and Susie still has partnerships on her own post-relationship.

Susie promoted Natural Cycles, the first FDA-cleared birth control, in a post that saw her sitting with crossed legs in a cropped white tee and ripped jeans while smiling and holding up a phone.

In the post’s caption, Susie explained her past up and down experiences with hormonal birth control and how Natural Cycles has benefitted her.

She expressed, “I love that Natural Cycles is hormone & side-effect free, and helps me really understand my unique symptoms.”

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23, at 8/7c on ABC.