The Bachelor winner Catherine Giudici stuns pantless in long shirt for wedding vibes

The seventeenth-season winner of ABC’s The Bachelor, Catherine Giudici, looked stunning in a long bright, color-block button-up shirt as she prepares for a destination wedding with her husband, Sean Lowe.

Catherine was a sight for sore eyes in an adorable picture with Sean as they posed for the camera wearing beachy outfits at The Ritz-Carlton in Maui.

The reality television star was pictured wearing a color-block orange and pink button-up shirt, no pants, a long gold statement necklace, and woven sandals.

Sean opted for a more casual look, sporting sweatpants, a gray T-shirt, an apple watch, and boat shoes.

The happy couple is on vacation in Hawaii, attending the wedding of Lesley Anne Murphy, a contestant on the 17th season of The Bachelor who got eliminated in Week 7.

The 36-year-old mother took to Instagram to celebrate with her 1.4 million followers, captioning the post, “Couldn’t miss @lesleyannemurphy’s wedding ❤️Aloha @ritzcarltonkapalua 🌺.”

Catherine Giudici’s beachy outfit details

Cathrine opted for a beachy outfit for her Hawaiian vacation. She paired her sunkissed smile with an orange and pink color block button-up that brushed the mid-thigh.

To add some fun to the look, she added a pair of Steve Madden Woven Niah Sandals. These trendy sandals feature a lifted block heel and braided jute.

They perfectly complement Catherine’s warm weather look. She also added a woven bag to her outfit in a similar color to match the shoes. This laid-back beachy look was the perfect choice for a day of relaxing island time.

Even her followers had fun talking about her outfit, with one asking, “Orange you glad you brought a hot date?”

Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe attend Maui wedding

From the shot, it looked like the Lowe family was enjoying a vacation in the aloha state as they attended Lesley’s wedding.

Lesley Anne Murphy, who was a contestant on Sean’s Bachelor season, is getting married to her fiance and soon-to-be husband, Alex Kavanagh.

Catherine and Lesley have been great friends since starring on The Bachelor together. She even took to her Instagram story to tell everyone that she “loved @lesleyannemurphy before I loved Sean Lowe.”

The soon-to-be-married couple loves to travel, which makes sense, considering they opted for a destination wedding at one of the most beautiful locations in the world.

The pair recently posted a cute video of a sojourn in Fiji.

Their wedding is set to take place on October 14, 2022, in Kapalua Maui at the Ritz Carlton.