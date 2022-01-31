The Bachelor: Who is Serene Russell — Everything you need to know

Here’s what we know about Serene Russell, current The Bachelor contestant. Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Serene Russell is a current contestant on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. But who is she?

As Serene has continued to woo and wow Clayton on this season, she has been talked about more and more in Bachelor Nation.

Who is SThe Bachelor’s Serene Russell?

Serene is a 26-year-old model from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is currently an elementary school teacher. She has also been modeling for two companies and does various types of modeling including makeup, athletic wear, swimsuits, products, and wedding photography.

On Serene’s Instagram page, she now has over 11.2k followers, and viewers can see many of her modeling photos, mostly in swimwear, formal wear, and casual wear.

Also, Serene has posted on her bio, a quote that she lives by.

She stated, “I will never be a morning person, for the moon and I, are much too in love.”

She then tagged both of her modeling agencies.

Evidently, Serene has a love for the moon and is a nighttime person, who loves to sleep in and stay out all night.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

The Bachelor final four spoiler

According to The Bachelor spoilers, Serene has been named as one of Clayton’s final four women this season.

Also, Serene was one of the women who let out her story on Clayton’s “therapy group date.” She talked about her body image with the other women on that group date, and also with Clayton and Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was in charge of that day’s group date.

At that session, Serene claimed that she has been put down, made fun of, and ostracized for her body image, but on the side of being too skinny and small. She said she has lived with this her whole life, with other people telling her she needed to eat more food and gain weight.

She tried to express to the others on the date and to Bachelor Nation how hurtful that was to her as she has gone through her years of life. Serene went on to discuss how this has affected her still today and that this was just how she was made.

Serene has continued to impress Clayton as the weeks have gone by, and she has been making a splash in Bachelor Nation news now as well. Will Serene be Clayton’s final rose recipient? Or will she be sent home after hometowns?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.