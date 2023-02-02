There’s no doubting the fact that Lace Morris knows how to add a little spice to any situation.

Lace, who was originally painted as the villain during Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, graced viewers’ television screens again on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise last fall.

While the world of reality dating may not have worked out for the former contestant, her social media presence has sure been booming after her most recent appearance in the franchise.

The 33-year-old, who currently resides in Denver, Colorado, took to Instagram on Wednesday with a brand new partnership.

Lace shared two photos of her standing in her kitchen as she posed in a white cropped tee and nude undergarments.

Although the outfit was kept completely casual, Lace still opted to have her hair done in soft waves and her makeup was noticeable from a far away camera lens.

The Bachelor’s Lace Morris partners with Vitality for a comfortable look

Lace announced in her caption of the promotional post that she was wearing items from Vitality, an athleisure-based clothing brand.

The company, which designs pieces for “every body,” ranges in sizes XXS-XXXXL.

Lace gave the ultimate shoutout to the clothing brand to let them know that since their undergarments are so comfortable, she forgot she even had any on.

“@shopvitality you made underwear so good I forgot I was wearing them🤎👏🏼,” Lace wrote in her caption.

Since Lace has “I practice what I post” written in the bio of her Instagram profile, it can be assumed that she truly believes in the quality of the product that she is endorsing.

Lace’s time on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise

While Lace may have remained quiet in the franchise over the past few years, her popularity spiked again when she made a splash on last year’s Bachelor in Paradise.

Although Lace came in hot, she had her eyes set on fellow cast mate Rodney Mathews after testing the water for a bit. However, during the show’s Split Week, Rodney found himself in a love triangle between him, Lace, and newcomer Eliza.

In typical Lace fashion, she wasn’t going to let Split Week stop her from checking in on her man — and when she did — she was faced with the fact that Rodney had moved on with another potential love interest.

It’s unclear whether or not Bachelor Nation will see Lace again during an upcoming spin-off series, but until then, fans can follow along on her social media to stay updated with the reality TV star.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.