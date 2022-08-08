The Bachelor villain Cassidy Timbrooks wishes ‘evil on all my enemies’

The Bachelor’s Cassidy Timbrooks has something to say to her enemies. Pic credit: @cassidytimb/Twitter

Cassidy Timbrooks shared a selfie and a strong message for those she has officially labeled as her “enemies.”

One of the token villains of Season 26 made a memorable impact on Clayton Echard during her time on the show — particularly when she was sent home shortly after receiving a rose.

As an unapologetic contestant who had a tough time making friends in the mansion, to begin with, she revealed a former “friends with benefits” situation back home that seemed like a fishy detail to the other girls competing for Clayton’s heart.

Cassidy clearly had made some enemies while on The Bachelor, and even though it has been months since the season aired, she still has a message for those who are against her.

On Sunday, the Bachelor “baddie” took to Twitter with a selfie wearing a full face of makeup.

“goes without saying but I wish evil on all my enemies,” she wrote alongside the photo.

goes without saying but I wish evil on all my enemies pic.twitter.com/rzGr8ATJL2 — cassidy t (@cassidytimb) August 7, 2022

Cassidy Timbrooks addresses the meaning of ‘villain’ on The Bachelor

Cassidy has undoubtedly become known to often share her unfiltered opinions with her followers on Twitter — especially regarding The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

As a painted villain herself, she took to Twitter recently to address the meaning of the term by saying the label is fabricated for entertainment purposes.

“psa: ‘villains’ on this show are normal people -often, they’re actually really good people. The show needs a villain and they just pick someone who gave them the right sound bite,” Cassidy wrote.

Pic credit: @cassidytimb/Twitter

“Please be civil and don’t send people hate I PROMISE it’s not that f**king deep,” she continued.

Cassidy Timbrooks reveals her new man on Twitter

When Cassidy isn’t scaring off her enemies or defending herself in terms of The Bachelor, she posts other life updates on social media to keep her fans “in the know” about her life’s current happenings.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Cassidy first teased her followers last week with a tweet that read, “i … i think I have a new man.”

She then shared a romantic photo while being kissed on the cheek by her mysterious lover, who she later revealed to be Mario Fabbri.

not to be controversial but ☺️ pic.twitter.com/B93RtoHfjk — cassidy t (@cassidytimb) August 3, 2022

Cassidy has also shared funny sentiments on social media regarding Mario, stating she hasn’t been on the platform much because she has “found joy” and hasn’t played Wordle because she’s been busy with her new lover.

“no I didn’t ‘do the wordle’ I found someone to love,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @cassidytimb/Twitter

Although she may have created some enemies while on The Bachelor, it seems Cassidy is happier than ever as she explores her new relationship and ignores any internet haters.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.