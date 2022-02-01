The Bachelor viewers want to know — When does Shanae go home?

When does Shanae Ankney leave the show? Pic credit: @shanae.a/Instagram

Shanae Ankney…the main villain of this season of The Bachelor, is still vying for the heart of Clayton Echard, and fans cannot believe it.

Shanae, ranked in front of Cassidy Timbrooks for least liked Bachelor contestant this season, has had it in for Elizabeth Corrigan as well as a few others throughout the season.

Shanae has made Elizabeth’s life a living h*** on this season, making fun of her having ADHD like it’s some joke, telling Clayton lies about her, never apologizing for anything, and bombarding Clayton and the other women while degrading and belittling them during the process.

When will Shanae Ankney leave?

Yet…Shanae is still on the show after Episode 4 last night. When Clayton was given the chance to choose between Shanae, Elizabeth, and two other women at the final rose ceremony, he picked Shanae.

The other women, as well as Bachelor Nation, were shocked by this event and couldn’t believe that Clayton kept Shanae around for another week.

So fans want to know…when will Shanae finally be given the boot? When will Clayton realize who she truly is as a person? Or is Clayton’s physical attraction to Shanae just too strong to send her packing?

Spoilers from Reality Steve

This is going to shape up to be drama at its finest. Will this be another she said, she said, like it was when Clayton unsuccessfully tried to smooth things over in his discussion with Shanae and Elizabeth at the start of the cocktail party?

It is reported that Clayton takes both women on a Maid of the Mist boat over to Dufferin Island Park in Ontario, Canada.

Who will walk away with the rose at the end of this two-on-one date? Shanae or Genevieve? Or will it be Clayton who walks away solo at the end of the date, as they are both sent home like we have seen happen before on the show?

According to Reality Steve…it is Shanae who does not receive Clayton’s rose, as she leaves empty-handed.

As for Genevieve…she reportedly does get a rose and finishes her date with Clayton as a one-on-one.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.