The Bachelor viewers react to Lea Cayanan exit in Montreal

Lea Cayanan could have been a Bachelor Nation fan favorite.

She started strong on Season 28 of The Bachelor when she burned her special power, which was to take a one-on-one date from someone else.

Joey rewarded Lea with the first impression rose for what she did, but it seems she made an even bigger impression — and not in a good way — later in the season.

Despite starting out strong and being one of the liked Bachelor women, Lea took a turn when it came to fan support when she turned on Maria.

It was after Sydney was sent home during the two-on-one date with Maria in Malta.

When Maria returned, and Sydney was sent packing, Lea questioned Madina’s loyalty because she welcomed Maria back.

Then, Lea went too far with the hate when she complained about having to be with Maria on a group date, and we’re still scratching our heads, trying to figure out what Lea’s beef with Maria is.

It seems that Lea should have focused more on her connection with Joey, though, and less on her issues with Maria because she ended up leaving this week, and it’s safe to say that no one was sad about it.

Lea Cayanan went out with a whimper

Unlike Jess Edwards, who was dumped before the rose ceremony after directly after telling Joey she was falling for him, Lea Cayanan went out during the rose ceremony when Joey handed out roses to everyone but her and Katelyn DeBacker.

While Bachelor Nation likely is sad to see Katelyn go, Lea earned the ire of The Bachelor viewers when she picked up the villain role after Sydney was sent home.

Unfortunately for Lea, she should have had the foresight to use her time to build her connection with Joey rather than continue bullying Maria, who is still there and enjoyed a one-on-one date in Montreal.

In her tearful limo exit, a producer asked Lea if she had any regrets, and it didn’t seem that she even realized that all that energy spent gunning for Maria should have been spent on Joey instead.

The Bachelor viewers celebrate Lea Cayanan’s exit

It took no time for Bachelor Nation to erupt in celebration on social media, with one X (formerly Twitter) user literally popping streamers in GIF form and writing, “Oh bless Lea FINALLY got sent home…iktr,” which is short for “I know that’s right.”

Another wrote in all caps, “LEA SEE YOU LATER YOU LITTLE WEASEL B***H BYE BYE DONT LET THE DOOR HIT YO FLAT A** ON THE WAY OUT!!!!”

LEA SEE YOU LATER YOU LITTLE WEASEL BITCH BYE BYE DONT LET THE DOOR HIT YO FLAT ASS ON THE WAY OUT!!!! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ID19XyfLxz — jimmy butler (@jimmybutlerr123) February 20, 2024

Yet another tweeted about the timing of Lea and Jess’s exits, writing, “lea and jess both getting sent home on the week of maria’s amazing and romantic 1:1 date.”

lea and jess both getting sent home on the week of maria’s amazing and romantic 1:1 date #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/va87MWMAmm — michelle (@mmichellelo) February 20, 2024

It’s safe to say that this was a good night for Bachelor viewers, but it’s time to buckle up because the upcoming eliminations will sting a little bit as Joey works his way to handing out the final rose.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.