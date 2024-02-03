The Bachelor viewers are calling out production for thoughtless one-on-one date

Daisy Kent scored the first one-on-one date with Joey Graziadei on Season 28 of The Bachelor.

It was a big deal for viewers who are huge Daisy fans and celebrated when her name was called.

Even Daisy was shocked to hear her name called as the first one-on-one date holder, and she joked about whether she was the only Daisy in the house.

It seemed odd to learn that Joey was taking Daisy, who has hearing loss and wears a cochlear implant, on a helicopter ride and to a music festival, but she was thrilled.

And no shame to Joey because he didn’t know about Daisy yet, or he surely would have picked something more appropriate for the day together.

But production was not off the hook, and The Bachelor viewers had much to say about what happened in the latest episode.

We can only imagine that the first The Bachelor one-on-one date was set up and planned before production knew Joey would choose Daisy for the day out.

That’s the only explanation that makes sense because they first went in a helicopter, which was a difficult place for Daisy to hear due to her cochlear implant.

Then, they enjoyed a day at a music festival, again a loud and chaotic place for someone already talking about the difficulty of dealing with loud and chaotic places.

But Bachelor Nation is not giving away any passes this season, and now, they’re calling out production for this slip-up.

On X (formerly Twitter,) one viewer questioned, “Daisy has hearing issues and her date is a HELICOPTER!?”

Daisy has hearing issues and her date is a HELICOPTER!? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/BTjlQeZcKz — run me down with a fourteen wheeler (@meaganrosewrite) January 30, 2024

Another took aim at “rude” production, with a meme and a message that said, “Me if I ever get to talk to production about sending Daisy on a date where she has to use headsets in a helicopter and listen to music at a festival when they know she feels anxiety about how to tell Joey about her cochlear implant.”

Me if I ever get to talk to production about sending Daisy on a date where she has to use headsets in a helicopter and listen to music at a festival when they know she feels anxiety about how to tell Joey about her cochlear implant. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/eLQe9Z2rTS — Camp Reality Pod (@camprealitypod) January 30, 2024

Joey didn’t know about Daisy’s hearing loss, but one viewer had an idea how he would react after finding out.

Joey going back in to production after Daisy’s story: “…and you made us go to a loud music festival?!?” #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/NtgsszFpzJ — sarah (@semsationally) January 30, 2024

The Bachelor viewers love Joey and Daisy together

While viewers are busy blasting production, they’re also enjoying seeing Joey and Daisy together.

She seems to be an easy fan-favorite of all the women to hit The Bachelor mansion this season.

When it was announced that she would be the first one-on-one date pick, fans of the show were ecstatic and took to social media to share how they felt.

Then, after the date, many were vocal about how amazing Joey and Daisy are together, especially after how caring and considerate he was when learning of her hearing loss.

They seem to be a perfect match, but now, it’ll be hard to see Joey with anyone else as the season progresses.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.