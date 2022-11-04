The Bachelor stars Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo ignite dating rumors after deleted flirty comment

Greg Grippo quickly deleted a flirty comment from Victoria Fuller’s latest post. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram and @greggrippo/Instagram

There’s a lot to unpack regarding the rumors between Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo, and his latest deleted comment has Bachelor Nation convinced the two are currently an item.

For current Bachelor in Paradise viewers, it’s been consistently clear that Victoria has mainly had her heart set on contestant Johnny DePhillipo since the start — besides her recent consideration for “new guy” Alex Bordyukov, who ultimately couldn’t steal her away.

However, the show was filmed back in June, and so much has certainly happened in the past few months. As of now, it’s unknown whether or not Victoria and Johnny make it through the end of the show together, if they get engaged in the finale, and if they’re even still together today.

Cut to — former Bachelorette contestant Greg Grippo, who has laid low in the franchise since being one of Katie Thurston’s top contenders.

Although Greg has never appeared on Bachelor in Paradise himself, he and Victoria have met outside the franchise and recently sparked dating rumors while spending time in Italy together just last week.

And now, a flirty comment on Victoria’s recent Instagram post has fans convinced she may have left Johnny to test the waters with another Bachelor Nation favorite.

Greg Grippo sparks dating rumors by calling Victoria Fuller a ‘good girl’

As previously reported, Victoria’s most recent post showed her in a skin-tight black gown with a plunging neckline. The slow-motion video certainly captured the sultry essence of her look, and she even gave an ode to the “bad boys” in her caption.

“go on and put on that dress that all the bad boys like,” she wrote.

With an undoubtfully flirty response, Greg Grippo commented back, “Good girl.”

The comment was quickly deleted by Greg himself, but luckily for fans, it was caught just in time to stir up the theory that the two are actually together.

Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo’s reconnection on Bachelor in Paradise

While nothing has been confirmed between Victoria and Greg just yet, Bachelor fans are continuing to watch her and Johnny’s relationship continue to bloom on the beaches of Paradise.

Recently, their loyalty was put to the test during “Split Week,” and the two were forced to spend a week apart amidst the addition of hot newcomers.

Although Victoria may have shown interest in Alex’s mature qualities, she ultimately chose to focus on Johnny once the two were reconnected back at the Paradise villa.

Will Victoria and Johnny end up together in the end? Things aren’t looking great, but you just never know when it comes to the unexpected world of Bachelor happenings.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays & Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.