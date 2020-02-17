The Bachelor star Victoria F finally apologizes for her White Lives Matter photos

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Victoria Fuller is no stranger to controversies this season.

The Bachelor contestant has been a source of drama since the first episode, and viewers may be scratching their heads as to why Peter Weber keeps her around.

Victoria F had done some previous modeling work before filming The Bachelor, and that came back to bite her after the Cosmopolitan photoshoot exposed it.

Now, Victoria is apologizing almost two weeks after fans learned that it happened.

She decided to use her social media account to share her apology.

Read More Could Tyler C still become the next Bachelor?

Victoria F issues statement via Instagram Stories

Victoria F shared a lengthy statement over the weekend, where she opens up about how she doesn’t support racism of any kind.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for my involvement with We Love Marlins. My intention was only to support an endangered species. I want to say that I unequivocally reject the beliefs of the white lives matter movement or any propaganda that supports racism of any kind,” Victoria F said on her Instagram Stories as reported by TMZ.

“I would like to specifically apologize to people of color that are affected by racism daily. It was never my intention to add fuel to the racial fire in this country. This has truly been an educational moment for me and I hope to be a voice against racism moving forward. I hope I can be shown grace as I navigate through this process.”

The work in question was meant to highlight the over-fishing of the white Marlin fish and was used as a pun on the Black Lives Matter issue.

Victoria F lost Cosmopolitan cover over White Lives Matter photos

The story first surfaced when Victoria won a competition on The Bachelor, where she earned herself a cover of Cosmpolitan with Peter Weber.

At the time, her work with the movement had not been exposed.

As the episode was coming to an end and no Cosmopolitan cover had been shared, the editor of Cosmopolitan released a statement saying that they were pulling the cover because of her previous work with the White Lives Matter movement.

The editor pointed out that while she understood that it wasn’t a photoshoot against the Black Lives Matter movement, it had strong racist undertones and they could simply not go with her.

Her decisions and her work do not represent anything that Cosmopolitan stands for.

It has been over two weeks since the story surfaced, so the timing is interesting, as she heads into hometown dates tonight with Peter.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.