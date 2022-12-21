Susie Evans takes the red carpet in a stunning black gown. Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

The Bachelor alum Susie Evans doesn’t take the opportunity to dress up for a red-carpeted event lightly.

The former contestant, who has spent a good chunk of this year dating The Bachelor lead Clayton Echard, is now exploring her style as a single gal.

The two announced their split back in September, and while many ex-Bachelor couples don’t continue on as friends, Susie and Clayton are still on talking terms.

Susie recently attended Stephen Lovegrove’s First Noelle Ball, which is also known as “The Met Gala of reality TV.”

On Wednesday, Susie uploaded a few snapshots from the event, which showed off her classic and unique black gown for the occasion.

The floor-length satin dress featured a cowl neckline, a thigh-high slit, and a beautiful corset bodice.

Susie Evans attends the First Noelle Ball in style

Susie accessorized the knockout gown with a pair of dangly silver earrings and some black heels that featured a silver strap around her ankles.

The Bachelor star kept her makeup neutral and elegant while rocking her signature, softly-curled hair that she left down.

Susie’s photo carousel of the event showed her also partying alongside other reality TV stars, specifically while some were seen drinking from a cup without using their hands.

“If there is one thing I’m going to do, it’s make every[one] dance on a cup. IYKYK,” Susie wrote.

Susie’s dress is from the fashion brand Lady Black Tie and currently retails on the site for $198.

Holiday parties aren’t the only thing keeping Susie in the festive spirit these days, though. For the less glamorous times, she has an Advent calendar ready for her back at home.

Susie Evans gets in the holiday spirit with L’OCCITANE

Right before her photos from the First Noelle Ball hit followers’ feeds, Susie shared an endorsement for the popular french beauty brand, L’OCCITANE en Provence.

To count down the days until December 25, many companies produce Advent calendars for their customers to get a small gift for each day of the month.

This year, Susie showed her excitement over her wellness-themed calendar that L’OCCITANE filled with various travel-sized beauty products.

The former contestant shared a video of her opening up some of the days on the calendar and exclaiming that the small gifts had put her in “full-time Christmas mode.”

She wrote, “Day 20 of my @Loccitaneusa Advent Calendar and it’s safe to say I am in FULL Christmas mode!”

It’s no doubt the 25 L’OCCITANE products will come in handy for all of the glamorous events Susie will surely attend in the future.

The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 23 at 8/7c on ABC.