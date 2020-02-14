The Bachelor spoilers: What Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend told him about Victoria F during hometown date

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor has already been dramatic, but there is more to come.

On Monday night, Peter will go to the girls’ individual hometowns and meet the parents, but Victoria’s hometown date proves to be more dramatic than Peter bargained for.

During his time there, he runs into his ex-girlfriend who has something to tell Peter.

Apparently, she knows Victoria and she can offer up some information about Victoria that he didn’t know.

In the previews for Monday’s episode, Peter is asking for an explanation and Victoria says that she can’t see how they can meet her parents now.

So, what happened?

Peter Weber was warned by an ex-girlfriend

Peter’s ex-girlfriend is Merissa Pence and she met Victoria years after dating Peter. She and Peter dated for 5 months but says it was a casual relationship.

She met Victoria through mutual friends and opened up about Victoria to US Weekly recently.

“We became friends when I moved back from Los Angeles about three years ago,” Merissa revealed, adding, “Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends.”

They clearly didn’t get along but continued to run into each other because of mutual friends. She explained that it ended up being a forced friendship more than anything else. But Merissa decided to protect Peter once she learned that Victoria was going to be a contestant on his season of the show.

Merissa explains that after Victoria was confirmed for the show, she became self-centered and started acting crazy. She says Fuller was being distasteful.

“She’s like, ‘Do you know who I am?’ And I was just like, ‘Where is this coming from?’ So that just really rubbed me the wrong way,” she explained. “And from then on … I told our mutual friend, I was like, ‘Look, I’m never going to hang out with her again. She’s crazy. She literally has no respect for anybody around her and I just don’t want to be associated with that.’”

Merissa told the magazine that Victoria became somewhat possessive of the guys she wanted. If there was a guy in her sight, she wanted him for herself. Based on what she’s seeing on The Bachelor, Merissa claims that people who know Victoria in real life aren’t buying her persona on the show.

“She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet. And actually the most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person. The people in Virginia Beach are even seeing that that’s not you at all. You’re always the one in the bar wanting attention,” she explained.

Peter Weber learned about Victoria F’s past while filming

Peter started to learn about Victoria’s past when he was filming The Bachelor. Other than what he was seeing himself, he also learned about her relationship with Chase Rice while on a date with her, and whatever his ex-girlfriend tells him on the show.

As Monsters & Critics has previously revealed, Victoria was accused of sleeping with married men and being responsible for wrecking families. While she claims she will defend herself one day, Reality Steve has said that she could have a messier past than Jed Wyatt.

But it isn’t just with relationships that Victoria has a bad past. During last week’s episode of The Bachelor, Victoria earned herself a Cosmopolitan cover, but the editor decided to pull the cover because of her past work with a movement called White Lives Matter.

While the movement wasn’t about human lives, the editor thought that the work did have a racist tone and decided that Cosmopolitan couldn’t be linked to that sort of work.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.