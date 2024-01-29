The Bachelor spoilers: Here’s who gets Joey’s first one-on-one date

We’re already heading into week two of Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor.

It’s already shaping up to be a great season, and so far, viewers are loving Joey.

We’ve got all the makings for a dramatic season, and some are already calling Maria Georgas out as a potential villain.

They’ve also already started picking favorites among the 32 women — with 10 going home in the first week, leaving just 22 women left at this time.

Joey gave his first impression rose to Lea after she burned her mystery card and gave up her shot at stealing a one-on-one date from another woman.

And now, it’s time for the first one-on-one date, which Joey won’t be going on with his first impression rose holder.

Joey Graziadei is taking his first one-on-one date recipient to a music festival, which isn’t a shocker for The Bachelor as there seems to be some sort of live music in every season.

What is surprising would be who Joey chooses to go with him, especially after she talked about how overwhelming the noise of the mansion can be.

That’s right, Joey is taking Daisy Kent for the first solo outing, and together, they’ll be VIPs at the Beach Life Festival, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The 2023 lineup for the Los Angeles-based festival included Gwen Stefani, Noah Cyrus, and The Black Keyes. It sounds like a great time, and The Bachelor couple had all-access passes to it all.

It turns out that Joey didn’t know about Daisy’s hearing loss when he chose her for the outing. The sneak peek clip revealed that she still hadn’t told him and was waiting for the right time.

Daisy Kent is bringing awarenes to hearing loss just like Abigail Heringer

Daisy Kent may not be ready to tell Joey Graziadei about her cochlear implant yet, but she’s definitely been telling the world.

The Minnesota native runs a non-profit where she spreads awareness about hearing loss and even spoke out about how “overwhelming” it was to be in The Bachelor mansion surrounded by chatty women while wearing her cochlear implant.

She’s being cheered on by another Bachelor alum with the same mission — Abigail Heringer.

Abigail was featured on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor and went on to meet and fall in love with Noah Erb on Bachelor in Paradise.

She recently shared some advice for Daisy as she navigates this season and deals with the fame that comes with her Bachelor appearance.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.