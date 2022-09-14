The Bachelor spoilers: Here’s which guy from Rachel and Gabby’s season is taking over

Reality Steve broke some exciting news as Bachelor Nation waits for the public announcement. Pic credit: ABC

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette concludes next week, which typically means a new Bachelor lead will be confirmed during the finale.

However, popular Bachelor Nation spoiler source Reality Steve felt confident sharing who the next Bachelor will be a bit early.

There have been lots of men’s names thrown in the hat for the starring role on The Bachelor Season 27, including men from past seasons.

From The Bachelorette Season 19, fans were rooting for Nate Mitchell and even Grandpa John to be the next Bachelor.

Nate confirmed he wouldn’t be the Bachelor despite fans’ desires, but according to Reality Steve, the next lead will be from Gabby and Rachel’s season.

After appearing in the finale and making it to fantasy suites, it appears the network has allegedly chosen Zach Shallcross as Bachelor.

Zach Shallcross declared Bachelor by Reality Steve

Reality Steve took to Twitter to share the highly anticipated news of the alleged next Bachelor lead.

Reality Steve noted that plans are always subject to change, but with his insider information, he also felt pretty assured that his report about Zach Shallcross was correct.

The tweet included a photo of Zach as Reality Steve wrote, “(SPOILER): As we know plans can always change last minute, and it won’t be ‘official’ until next Tuesday on the ATFR, but I feel confident in reporting that the next Bachelor is going to be Zach Shallcross.”

Rachel Recchia and Zach Shallcross make amends on The Bachelorette Season 19 finale

Zach was one of Rachel’s frontrunners on The Bachelorette Season 19.

During their one-on-one date, Rachel and Zach enjoyed having a theater all to themselves as they watched snippets from their childhood videos and photos.

Rachel met Zach’s family during hometowns and felt her hometown visit him went the smoothest of the four men.

While things between Rachel and Zach had been smooth sailing for most of the journey, that all changed during fantasy suites.

When Rachel and Zach spent the night together, Zach left the date feeling like he saw Rachel in a different, less flattering light.

Zach questioned the Rachel he knew and opened up to Jesse Palmer about how disappointed he was in realizing that he and Rachel may not be meant to be.

While there was no footage capturing Zach and Rachel’s overnight conflict, Zach mentioned one of his issues was the way Rachel doubted his readiness to be married due to his age, even though he wasn’t that much younger than Rachel.

Before a rose ceremony, Zach pulled Rachel aside as they both agreed their relationship shouldn’t continue further.

During the live finale, Zach and Rachel made amends as they spoke fondly of one another and managed to seek closure while wishing each other the best.

Now, Zach may be getting a second chance at love within the franchise through The Bachelor.

Tune in next week to see if Zach Shallcross will be officially announced as the next Bachelor on ATFR.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.