The Bachelor: Psychoanalyst has Clayton and women do couples therapy, calls some women ‘performative’

Clayton Echard takes his group date women to a psychoanalyst. Pic credit: ABC

During this week’s episode of The Bachelor, Clayton Echard takes the women on his group date to a psychoanalyst for some couples therapy. Each of the women meets with Clayton and the psychoanalyst to answer questions.

At the end of the session, the psychoanalyst and Clayton stand in front of all of the women on the group date, and the psychoanalyst stated, “I know you saw a lot of feelings. Some of them were honest. Some of them were — let’s call it performative.”

The looks on the faces of the women and Clayton were nervousness, angst, anguish, fear, and shock after the psychoanalyst spoke these words to them all.

On Instagram, @bachelorabc posted this preview video, with the caption, “Monday, we’re seeing straight through any facades.”

Fans took to the comments to add humor to the post, and quite honestly, talk a lot about Shanae Ankney and the fact that she should have been on this date.

Two viewers spoke about Shanae, as they stated humorously, “maybe Shanae should’ve stayed one more week cause she would’ve needed this date (laughing emoji),” as well as, “this is the date Shanae missed?? (sad, unbelievable face emoji).”

Another viewer spoke about how she hoped that her favorite women did well on this date and with this session, as she said, “OMG. Psychoanalysis. A couples therapy session. I’m excited and nervous at the same time. I hope Rachel and Sarah do well here.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

One other spoke about the conclusion that the psychoanalyst came to and what she said at the end. This viewer commented, “‘ performative feelings’ is the most professional way to call someone fake ****.”

Pic credit: @bachelorabc/Instagram

This date is partly because they are in Vienna, where Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis, was born.

The girls, in the preview, seem extremely nervous to do this session with Clayton and the psychoanalyst, and some even say they’ve never done couples therapy, let alone therapy in general; therefore, they are unsure of what to expect.

Rachel Recchia, Bachelor Nation front-runner for Clayton’s heart, talks about how intimidating the psychoanalyst and the whole process is for her, and she hopes she can just get through it okay.

Sarah Hamrick, who has been identified as the youngest woman vying for Clayton’s heart, has had some trouble lately with Mara Agrait, another contestant, who is the oldest woman left on the show. This has also caused tension and instability in her relationship with Clayton because of things Mara has told Clayton.

Sarah talked about how serious the psychoanalyst seemed with Genevieve Parisi and Rachel, and none of them know what to expect when they sit down with both Clayton and the psychoanalyst. Gabby Windey also weighs in the conversation and talks about her nerves as well, but she also states she understands the reason for the session and the date.

As the preview shows a clip into the session with Gabby and Clayton, the psychoanalyst asks Gabby how she’s feeling, and Gabby responds with the fact that that is a loaded question.

When Genevieve is asked a question in her session, she declares, “I don’t even think I know what’s going on inside of me,” as she looks as if she’s about to cry.

Another woman on the date, Teddi Wright, clarifies to Clayton during her session that she is “open more than I ever have been” when speaking of this process and her relationship with Clayton.

Clayton is seen speaking in an off-camera confessional, “You know, today I really am having these women step outside of their comfort zones. But that’s exactly what I’m looking for.”

Will Clayton figure out which woman, or women, the psychoanalyst is speaking about when she says some of them are acting or being more performative for him? Or will he have to try and find this out himself?

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.