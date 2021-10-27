The Bachelor nominated for People’s Choice Award for The Show of 2021 — Here’s how you can vote

Matt James’ season of The Bachelor receives high praise from the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 25 just received a major nomination from the People’s Choice Awards this year.

After Matt James made history as the first-ever Black Bachelor and scandals throughout the season led to major changes within the franchise, The Bachelor Season 25 is now being nominated for The Show of 2021.

Here’s what to know and how you can vote for The Bachelor to win the coveted PCA title.

The Bachelor is the only reality television show in the category

The Bachelor stands out among the eight shows nominated for The Show of 2021 because it’s the only reality television show up for the award.

Since winning The Show of 2021 would essentially indicate it was the best show on television, The Bachelor has to face various shows from different genres, including comedies, dramas, as well as a variety sketch show that’s been on for 47 seasons in order to win in the category.

Along with The Bachelor’s nomination, the following shows have also been nominated for The Show of 2021: Cobra Kai, Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Loki, Saturday Night Live, This Is Us, and WandaVision.

With so many great and different shows, it’s impressive that The Bachelor secured a nomination and goes to show that Matt James’ season of The Bachelor really did end up being one of the most dramatic yet, with even more drama boiling up outside the show than within it.

Here’s how to vote for The Bachelor

If you want to see The Bachelor take home one of the biggest awards of the night during the People’s Choice Awards then here’s how to do it.

Go to votepca.com and search under their TV category.

Select The Show of 2021 and click vote next to The Bachelor icon that features a photo of The Bachelor Season 25 leading man, Matt James.

The People’s Choice Awards allows fans to vote 25 times per day and you can do so in one full sweep. Just use the sliding scale at the bottom to indicate how many votes you’d like to cast for The Bachelor and then select submit vote.

Once you’ve logged in either via Facebook or email, your votes for the show will be submitted.

Then enjoy the star-studded award show on December 7 and see if the people find The Bachelor to be the best show of 2021.

The People’s Choice Awards airs on Tuesday, December 7 at 9/8c on E! and NBC.