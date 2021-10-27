The Bachelor nominated for People’s Choice Award for The Competiton Show of 2021 – Here’s how you can vote

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s love made for a roller-coaster season of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 25 was quite polarizing and certainly got Bachelor Nation talking due to the various scandals throughout the season.

Matt James’ historic season of The Bachelor is now being recognized by the People’s Choice Awards and has received a nomination for The Competition Show of 2021.

Along with being nominated for The Competition Show of 2021, The Bachelor has the potential to go home with even more awards. The Bachelor received a major nomination for The Show of 2021 and managed to be the only reality television show in the impressive category.

Here’s what to know about The Bachelor’s nomination in The Competition Show of 2021 category and how you can vote to increase its chances of winning.

The Bachelor secures a nomination for The Competition Show of 2021

The Bachelor Season 25 ended up being one of the most seismic for the franchise. It introduced Bachelor Nation to the first-ever Black Bachelor, Matt James, and also led to the shocking firing of the long-time host, Chris Harrison.

The season stirred up plenty of overdue conversations about The Bachelor franchise and its relation to race and diversity thanks to racially insensitive photos that resurfaced from Matt James’ frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With such a whirlwind of shocking developments throughout the season, it certainly became one of the more buzzed-about competition shows this year.

Along with The Bachelor, the following seven shows have been nominated in The Competition Show of 2021 category: American Idol, America’s Got Talent, Dancing with The Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Bachelorette, The Masked Singer, and The Voice.

Here’s how to vote for The Bachelor

If you want to see The Bachelor take home this award during the People’s Choice Awards then here’s how to do it.

Go to votepca.com and search under their TV category.

Select The Competition Show of 2021 and click vote next to The Bachelor icon that features a photo of Matt James.

The People’s Choice Awards allows fans to vote 25 times per day and you can do so in one sweep. Just use the sliding scale at the bottom to indicate how many votes you’d like to cast for The Bachelor and then select submit vote.

Once you’ve logged in either via Facebook or email, your votes for The Bachelor will be submitted.

Then enjoy the star-studded award show on December 7 and see if the people find The Bachelor to be the best competition show of 2021.

The People’s Choice Awards airs on Tuesday, December 7 at 9/8c on E! and NBC.