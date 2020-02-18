The Bachelor liveblog recap: Season 24, episode 8

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Welcome to the Monsters and Critics liveblog of Season 24, episode 8 of The Bachelor! If’ you’d like to catch up and begin at the beginning, start with Mary Jane’s terrific coverage here,including her preview for this episode. And if you’ve got questions (don’t we all) here’s my setup for tonight’s episode.

The women remaining: Madison, Victoria F., Kelsey, and Hannah Ann. See you at 8, rose-graspers.

-I just settled in and was clicking around about this episode and I have realized it lasts for TWO. hours. TWO HOURS. Not one. Two. HOURS. Why is this happening past nine at night and how am I going to make it this long without food what I can’t I am old and nobody told me

-you do not want to see the ads and

-Previews. Madison is announcing that she is “saving herself” for marriage. Which, fine. So did I. But I didn’t announce it on international television while wairing a lacy white tank top. I announced it on the radio.

Read More Clark Kent wasn’t born in Cleveland despite what Peter said about Superman on The Bachelor

-Everybody has the same see-through umbrella and I find this hateful

-WHY ARE ALL THESE WOMEN IMMEDIATELY CLAMPING THEIR LEGS AROUND PETER AS SOON AS THEY GET WITHIN FIVE FEET OF HIM JUST WHAT

keep it on the ground, ladies. I do yoga and I wrap myself around myself on pretty much a daily basis and this is embarrassing.

-Hannah Ann and Peter are throwing axes and splitting wood and every single person including them is wearing flannel and this is now in the category with the see-through umbrellas.

-Peter now has a “things I love about you” for Hannah Ann who says “oh my word” and “my heart’s fallen”. My heart has fallen too, Hannah Ann.

-Can I just point out that Hannah Ann with her giant gold cross and rhinestone necklace and flannel and “oh my word”s has…. not announced that she’s saved herself for marriage can we discuss this a little bit I’m just saying

-Every love story begins with “You went to the mall for my engagement ring, oh my word!”

-Once, just once, I want to see a Bachelor or contestant say “Family isn’t all that important to me. Screw ’em.”

-Hannah Ann’s dad isn’t having this. Any of this. He’s the best.

-Hannah Ann’s… sister…? has taken her aside and is asking her for details about Peter and how he feels and how she feels and crying and honestly if I traipsed through the door with The Bachelor and fourteen TV cameras, my sister’s reaction would be “Come here… come… come here… WTF are you doing on The Bachelor?!?!”

-Peter’s gonna tell Hannah Ann that “he’s falling in love with her” and he’s gonna tell her tonight but first he lets her dad know. Her dad. Not her. And “falling in love.” Not “fallen.” This is all very healthy and above-board.

-The equivocation with this guy. “Hannah Ann is definitely someone I can see myself getting down on one knee for.” Well, you know, Peter, I can definitely see myself skating to “Margaritaville” in the Olympics, but that doesn’t inch us any closer to actually seeing it happen, does it?

Hannah Ann: “I’m in love with you.”

Peter: I love hearing that

HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

-Hannah Ann standing in the rain, not laughing nearly as hard as I am.

She knows.

-Because when you think “Iowa,” you immediately think “wine country!” Kelsey and Peter are making a bottle of wine and stomping grapes and just… I’m so tired of these people and THERE WE ARE WITH THE LEG WRAP *IN THE GRAPES*

-I worked as a wine educator for a while, and the first thing they taught me was to never use “Cheers” as a verb. People from actual winery areas know this, KELSEY.

-Kelsey: I’m in love with you.

Peter:….

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

-I’ll give it to him, he changes it up. “I can definitely see a future with you” is Kelsey’s form of “I am not telling you that I am in love with you.”

-Is the lift-and-legwrap thing just bothering me because I’m 5-4 and my husband is 5-8 and if we tried this we would both shatter a femur?

-MICHAEL BUBLE IS ON MY TV THIS IS NOW ALL WORTH IT

-Kelsey’s whole entire family leaps up and screams when he comes through the door. This was never the reaction my family gave any boyfriend I ever brought home ever, including the one with all the tattoos.

-Kelsey is wearing a sparkly sweater and that’s all I’m jealous about right now

-Kelsey and her dad and Kelsey and her mom are crying and talking about being in love. Meanwhile my pilot husband and I are texting each other about the Daytona 500.

–