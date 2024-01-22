The Bachelor Joey Graziadei in tears as he reveals ‘biggest fear’ about Season 28

We’re only hours away from the premiere of The Bachelor, and the anticipation for Season 28 is growing.

Joey Graziadei might have already found the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with, and we’ll see his journey play out over the next several weeks.

While Joey already has experience with this process, he does have some fears about falling in love again.

We have a sneak peek of what’s being dubbed as the “most romantic” season viewers have ever seen.

The season will be chock full of drama and heartbreak as usual, but there’s also a shocking ending that’s being dubbed as the first in the history of the show.

The 28-year-old fell short during his first attempt to find love on TV, but will the second time be the charm for Joey?

The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei tearfully reveals his biggest fear

Joey went into the season knowing exactly what he was looking for, and he shared that in the teaser.

“What I’m looking for is someone so real that anyone can feel it, they can see it, and it gets me excited to think about it,” he says.

However, the clip teases some tearful moments for The Bachelor star as well.

Joey’s experience on The Bachelorette admittedly has him fearful about proposing to the woman he falls in love with –because we saw how that went the first time he tried.

“With Charity, I tried to get down on one knee, and I was stopped,” Joey tearfully exclaims in the clip. “So my biggest fear is the one talking out. I’m afraid of someone not accepting me for me.”

Is there already a frontrunner among the Season 28 women?

The show hasn’t even aired yet and one contestant is already causing a stir. Her name is Lea, and she met Joey before her appearance on the show and made quite an impression.

In a teaser from the season premiere, the stunning brunette receives a mystery envelope and it causes concern among the other women.

“It’s been really freaking all of us out because what if it puts her a couple steps ahead?” questions one of the contestants, as the women try to guess if it’s a “date card, a “guaranteed rose” or something else.

Meanwhile, Lea also expresses concern about her mysterious envelope.

“I’m just anxious to open it and see what it is,” she confesses. “I’m really nervous. I definitely think it could be a little bit of a target on my back.”

What do you think is in Lea’s envelope? Share your guesses in the comment section below.

Season 28 of The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 22 at 8/7c on ABC.