The Bachelor: Is Susie Evans’ recent post a spoiler for how the show ends?

Susie Evans, one of the front-runners on this season of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard, is still vying for Clayton’s heart.

Susie, along with three other women, will be heading on hometown visits with Clayton so that he can meet their families and have more one-on-one time with each of them.

Susie Evans makes an Instagram post that makes fans wonder

However, Susie Evans made a very recent post on her Instagram page that may or may not be a spoiler for how the season ends.

Susie, posed in the middle of a downtown street, smiled as she donned a gray hoodie and a burnt-orange stocking cap.

She captioned her Instagram post, “One thing I am really good at is knowing that everything is going to be okay.”

After writing that caption, she also added an emoji of a blonde-haired woman holding her hands up in the air, like, “What can you do?!”

What does Susie’s post mean?

Does Susie’s post mean something? Is there a secret message in what she has written and shared with her fans and Bachelor Nation viewers?

Either this could mean that Susie has had to get over some major heartbreak as Clayton chose one of the other women over her in the finale of the show, or could Susie be trying to throw viewers off when her statement?

This isn’t the first time Susie has hinted at possibly being broken-hearted. A few weeks ago, Susie talked about how she moved in with her parents for a couple of months and that it was much needed.

This was also possibly a hint that Susie needed her parents and support system to help her out.

Reality Steve doesn’t even have it figured out, but creator Mike Fleiss says it will be historic

According to the creator of The Bachelor, Mike Fleiss, the ending is spoiler-proof, and no one, not even Reality Steve, can predict how it will end.

Reality Steve has had made his predictions on who the final four women would be, and he was correct in naming Susie, along with Serene Russell, Gabby Windey, and Rachel Recchia.

He has also said he knows who Clayton sends home after the hometown visits, as he revealed a couple of weeks ago that it is Serene whom Clayton sends home, making the final three Susie, Gabby, and Rachel.

However, there isn’t even a spoiler out yet for who the final two women will be, as there are mixed reviews on who those two will be.

So who will win Clayton’s final rose? Will it be Susie, or will it be one of the other two women? And who will be in the final two? What will the dramatic ending be that Mike Fleiss has hinted? With only weeks left this season, it seems as if viewers will be waiting until the very end to find out the answers to these questions.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.